Malaysian police hunt for a Singaporean driver who reversed in a Causeway motorcycle lane on November 16, injuring two riders. Learn about the investigation and victim details.

Malaysian authorities have launched an intensive manhunt for a Singaporean driver who fled the scene of a traffic collision that occurred on the Causeway on November 16. The incident took place in the dedicated motorcycle lane heading toward Johor Bahru, resulting in minor injuries to two motorcyclists who collided with the rear left side of the vehicle.

Incident Details and Immediate Response

Johor Bahru South District Police Chief Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei confirmed that law enforcement received the initial report regarding the accident at 2:15 pm on the same day. The chief stated that preliminary investigations revealed the Singaporean driver had reversed his vehicle within the motorcycle lane after taking an incorrect path.

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This dangerous maneuver caught the riders off guard, leading to collisions with the car's rear left side. Both motorcyclists sustained minor injuries specifically to their hands and legs. Despite the clear impact, the driver abandoned both his vehicle and the scene without stopping to assist or report the incident.

Victim Identification and Vehicle Abandonment

Police identified one of the injured riders as a 26-year-old man from Singapore. The identity of the second motorcyclist involved in the crash remains unconfirmed by authorities at this time. Both riders chose to leave the scene immediately after the collision, abandoning their motorcycles at the site.

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The Singaporean driver's decision to flee the scene has raised concerns among local law enforcement. Investigators are actively searching for the individual, who has not yet filed a police report or cooperated with the ongoing inquiry. The abandoned vehicles remain at the location as evidence for the investigation.

Legal Charges and Public Appeal

The case is currently being investigated in relation to the offence of reversing a vehicle in an unreasonable condition or at an unreasonable distance. Authorities are urging any witnesses or members of the public who may have relevant information to come forward.

Residents and travelers are asked to contact the Johor Bahru police station directly to assist with the investigation. Officials have emphasized the importance of accountability on the road, noting that the driver's failure to stop complicates the judicial process for the injured parties.

Official Safety Warnings and Next Steps

Azul Hisham Mohd Shaffei issued a stern advisory to all road users, emphasizing the need to adhere strictly to traffic regulations. He urged drivers and riders to exercise a heightened sense of responsibility and remain cautious while navigating the busy Causeway corridors.

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The police stressed that such precautions are essential to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent similar incidents. As the search for the driver continues, authorities plan to review available surveillance footage and interview potential witnesses to build a comprehensive case against the suspect.