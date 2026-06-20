Singaporean Drummer's Journey from Struggling Student to Guinness World Record Holder

Mr Er Chow Kiat's love for music has taken him further than he imagined, from being a self-taught teenager drumming in his parents' flat to sharing the stage with Mandopop artistes and holding a Guinness World Record.

He wasn't 'smart enough' for studies. Now, he owns five drum schools and holds a Guinness World Record From being a self-taught teenager drumming in his parents' Tampines flat to sharing the stage with Mandopop artistes, Mr Er Chow Kiat 's love for music has taken him further than he imagined.

Three glass doors barely muffled the beats thundering from Mr Er Chow Kiat's studio in a quiet corner of Katong Shopping Centre. Inside, there was just a drum kit and recording gear, but the wall outside the little glass cave told a different story. It was lined with framed media reports, accolades and, most recently, a Guinness World Records certificate.

In May, Mr Er set the record for the most spin-and-strike drumbeats in one minute - 233 beats in 60 seconds, to be exact - a feat that drew in this journalist, whose jaw slightly dropped as he demonstrated it live. The 36-year-old's hands seemed to blur as he deftly performed the flashy, crowd-pleasing drumstick flourish.

Mr Er, known to others in his circle as CK or Chow, has become known for this trick, having performed it while drumming for the likes of Taiwanese singers Angela Zhang and WeiBird, guitarist Paul Wong from Hong Kong rock band Beyond, and Brazilian guitarist Mateus Asato who used to play for pop singer Bruno Mars. Besides an illustrious career as a live performer, he has spent the past decade running Drum Tutor Singapore, a drum school he founded in 2016.

What first started as a home-based outfit where he taught about 30 students out of his parents' four-room flat in a public housing block has since grown to a school with 20 staff members and five outlets across Singapore that have seen more than 1,000 students. But drum prodigy Mr Er was not. He picked up his first drumsticks only at 14 years old, at a time when he was struggling with schoolwork and felt directionless in life.

I wasn't a particularly great student ... I'm not the studious kind, he said. My Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) result wasn't the best, and my parents were really concerned. Mr Er Chow Kiat holding a Guinness World Record certificate for the most number of spin-and-strike drumbeats in a minute.

Photo CNA Liew Zhi Xin He later sat his O-Levels as a private candidate - after not being able to progress to Secondary 5 with his N-Level results - but did not meet the polytechnic admission threshold. As a teenager, he would not have envisioned the opportunities that opened up for him later - including a full-ride scholarship to one of the top modern music schools in the United States, a year of performing on cruise ships while travelling around the Caribbean and, now, running a business that teaches others to love playing the instrument that sustained him.

This wasn't something that I planned, he said, the awe in his voice contrasting the laid-back manner in which he showed me drumming trick after trick that I could barely begin to keep up with. I really love music, but I never thought that I could convince myself to pursue a career in it. Drums and music saved my life.

At nine years old, Mr Er first saw what drums could do while watching Hollywood film star Tom Hanks' directorial debut, That Thing You Do. The 1996 movie features an aspiring jazz drummer who turned the catchy title track into a worldwide radio hit. Immediately hooked, he pleaded with his parents to buy him a copy of the DVD. I loved the movie so much I would rewatch it often.

I kept listening to the soundtrack on CD. Her parents said music was a risky career. This Singaporean defied their doubts, ending up on the world's biggest stages Learning to be a drummer changed everything. It gave him a purpose, a sense of direction and something to look forward to every day.

His 70-year-old mother Wee Sock Kheng, a retiree, told me later that her husband was initially worried about noise complaints from the neighbours, but the young Mr Er suggested that they lay down carpeting for extra soundproofing and promised to refrain from playing at night. I was definitely worried about his studies, but he loved to play the drums, Madam Wee said in Mandarin.

In secondary school, he joined the school band, where the band director took one look at him and assigned him the trumpet - something to do with his round mouth shape, Mr Er recalled, still a little befuddled by that. Every evening after school, he spent around two hours drumming at his Tampines home. This being the early 2000s, he did not have the luxury of endless free tutorials on YouTube and other online platforms.

Instead of easy-to-follow videos that explained techniques and drills step by step, he spent long hours piecing together information from different music education websites. Much of his self-training was also spent playing to albums he loved by ear





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