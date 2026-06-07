Singaporean Economist Donald Low Questions AI Benefits, Warns of Hidden Costs and Risks

Donald Low, a Singaporean economist and academic, expresses growing skepticism about artificial intelligence, arguing that discussions overemphasize economic upside while neglecting environmental costs, learning impairment, collective action problems, and inequality.

Singaporean economist and academic Donald Low has voiced increasing skepticism regarding the long-term advantages of artificial intelligence, arguing that current discussions disproportionately emphasize economic benefits while neglecting significant costs and risks.

Low, who formerly served as associate dean at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and now teaches at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, shared his views in a detailed Facebook post on June 5. He contends that economists have largely focused on macroeconomic implications such as productivity gains and labor market disruptions, yet the microeconomic effects of AI warrant far closer examination.

Among his primary concerns are the environmental costs associated with AI development, particularly the massive energy consumption required to power data centers and train advanced models. Low stresses that insufficient attention has been paid to what economists call negative externalities, such as carbon emissions, water usage for cooling, and electronic waste from rapidly obsolete hardware.

The International Energy Agency estimates that data centers could consume up to 8% of global electricity by 2030, a figure that underscores the urgency of addressing these hidden costs. Beyond environmental issues, Low highlights the cognitive impact of AI reliance. He points to research indicating that dependence on large language models can impair learning, a phenomenon described as cognitive surrender.

Studies have been quite unanimous in concluding that reliance on LLMs undermines the development of critical thinking, memory retention, and problem-solving skills. Low is skeptical about claims that schools and workplaces will easily adapt to AI integration, describing such arguments as glib and simplistic. He warns that if individuals rely solely on AI without mastering underlying skills, they will never acquire the expertise needed to discern when AI is helpful and when it is not.

This erosion of human competence poses a long-term risk to society's ability to innovate and adapt. At a broader level, Low identifies a collective action problem endemic to AI adoption. While it may be rational for individuals to maximize AI use for personal gain, the cumulative effect could leave society less capable of learning and developing skills. At the corporate level, businesses increasingly adopt AI to improve efficiency and gain competitive advantage.

However, because rivals pursue similar strategies, relative positions may remain unchanged, leading to higher spending on AI and potential reductions in workforce expenditure. Low questions whether AI-driven productivity gains will be evenly distributed. He warns that since people's ability to adopt AI is uneven, AI will likely increase inequality.

Moreover, AI is unlikely to generate large numbers of new jobs, meaning productivity gains may remain concentrated among certain groups, unlike the widespread transformation of the Second Industrial Revolution. Drawing on Nobel laureate Robert Solow's observation about computers, Low predicts that in a few years we will see the AI age everywhere but in the productivity statistics. Low's concerns extend to global competition over AI development, which he likens to a nuclear arms race.

He references Anthropic's call for a coordinated pause on advanced AI systems, warning that the race to build more powerful AI resembles one of history's most well-known collective action problems. Without international cooperation, the risks could escalate beyond human control, as AI systems become capable of autonomous decision-making with far-reaching consequences. Low emphasizes the need for a more balanced discourse that honestly weighs trade-offs, rather than focusing solely on the promise of economic growth.

He calls for policymakers, educators, and business leaders to consider the full spectrum of AI's impact, including environmental degradation, cognitive decline, structural inequality, and geopolitical instability. Only by acknowledging these challenges can societies develop strategies to harness AI's benefits while mitigating its dangers. The debate over AI's role in society is far from settled, and Low's contributions serve as a timely reminder that technological progress must be guided by careful analysis and ethical considerations





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