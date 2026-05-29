Singaporean Employer's Frustration with Helper's Loan and Sharing of Household Information

A Singaporean employer has shared her frustration and disappointment after her helper allegedly took out a loan despite being told not to. The employer claimed she had made her expectations clear from the very beginning, reminding the helper not to disclose information about the family or their home to outsiders and strictly telling her never to borrow money.

A Singaporean employer has shared her frustration and disappointment after her helper allegedly took out a loan despite being told not to. The employer claimed she had made her expectations clear from the very beginning, reminding the helper not to disclose information about the family or their home to outsiders and strictly telling her never to borrow money.

Despite those warnings, the employer alleged that the helper borrowed from a moneylender she found through TikTok. The employer also claimed that the helper had been sharing private details about the household with family members back home, including photos of her children and speaking negatively about her. The employer felt particularly hurt because she believed she had treated the helper well and tried to make her feel welcome.

She added that the helper had fabricated stories to her husband, including falsely saying that she had been hospitalised. The employer urged others not to pay off the helper's debts, as it could lead to harassment from money sharks. Several others questioned how the employer found out about both the loan and the alleged sharing of household information.

The employer explained that she found out while doing PayNow for the helper at the bank, where she saw money being transferred to her. She then checked the helper's phone and found messages from the loan sharks and threats. The Ministry of Manpower stated that domestic helpers are not allowed to borrow money from unlicensed moneylenders, and those caught doing so may be permanently barred from working in Singapore again.

Employers are not responsible for their helper's debts, and those facing harassment or threats from licensed or unlicensed moneylenders are advised to contact the police immediately





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Singaporean Employer Helper's Loan Sharing Of Household Information Moneylender Ministry Of Manpower

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