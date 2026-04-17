Singaporean Employers Discuss Fair Compensation and Appreciation for Domestic Helpers

A recent online forum discussion among Singaporean employers reveals varied approaches to compensating and appreciating domestic helpers, ranging from structured bonuses and allowances to non-monetary support like skill development and essential welfare provisions. The conversation highlights the importance of recognizing the often-invisible labor of domestic workers.

Domestic helpers are the often unseen backbone of many households, diligently managing tasks from morning routines to laundry and childcare. Their contributions, embedded in the fabric of daily life, can easily become invisible. However, some employers actively recognize this essential labor through gestures of appreciation and structured rewards.

Recently, an online forum in Singapore became a platform for employers to share their practices regarding bonuses and allowances for their domestic helpers. This discussion was initiated by a user seeking advice on appropriate recognition for a helper they are very satisfied with, while also acknowledging financial constraints. The original poster shared their helper's salary (S$750 plus a S$60 levy monthly) and inquired about the frequency and reasonable amounts for allowances or ang paos, emphasizing that while not mandatory, they wished to show appreciation.

Responses revealed a spectrum of approaches. Some employers favored structured, consistent rewards. For instance, one user detailed annual bonuses, including S$100 for Chinese New Year ang pao, S$100 for a Christmas gift, and another S$100 specifically for a child's birthday, acknowledging the helper's care. They also mentioned providing a birthday cake for the helper. Another shared an experience with a new helper from Myanmar, whose initial salary of S$500 was increased to S$600 after eleven months. This employer provided annual ang paos ranging from S$400 to S$500, a S$100 birthday ang pao, and covered all personal hygiene products like face wash, cream, shampoo, and soap.

A third respondent noted their family's practice of giving gifts and money during occasions like Chinese New Year, Christmas, and birthdays, along with bonuses and Sundays off. Crucially, they also provided holidays for the helper to visit her family, highlighting a long-term commitment as the helper had been with them for nearly 22 years. Another employer opted for a significant one-time gratitude bonus equivalent to five months' pay upon the helper's completion of five years of service.

Beyond financial incentives, several employers highlighted non-monetary forms of support. One suggested investing in their helper's future by enrolling her in skill-building courses. This employer believed in providing opportunities the helper might not otherwise have, even if it involved initial costs for small courses. Others emphasized practical, long-term well-being support. Recommendations included covering regular dental services for professional cleaning and preventative care, thereby saving the helper future costs and potential pain from extractions. Another significant point raised was the employer's responsibility to cover all essential living expenses, including food (except on days off), hygiene products, medicine, and public transport fares incurred on behalf of the employer, beyond just gifts.

The discussion also touched upon other trending social topics. In unrelated news, a Singaporean woman is reportedly reconsidering her relationship, prompted by her boyfriend's reluctance to commit to marriage within the next four to five years. The situation was shared on the r/sgdatingscene forum, where she described an initial strong connection three years into their relationship. Separately, a question was posed on Reddit regarding whether younger generations in Singapore, such as millennials and Gen Z, are actively pursuing a better work-life balance. Another online discussion saw netizens advising an individual against quitting their first job after only two weeks, suggesting they should remain employed until a new job is secured.





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Domestic Helpers Employer Responsibilities Compensation Appreciation Singapore

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