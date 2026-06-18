Singaporean Entrepreneur's Take on 'Boring vs. Functioning' Sparks Nationwide Debate

A viral video from a Singaporean entrepreneur in San Francisco argues that locals mistakenly confuse a well-functioning city-state with a boring one, igniting a heated online discussion about the trade-offs of living abroad versus staying in Singapore.

A video posted by Felix Lee , a 28-year-old Singapore an entrepreneur based in San Francisco, has gone viral and sparked a vibrant online debate about perceptions of life in Singapore versus foreign cities.

Lee, who is the co-founder and CEO of the mentorship platform ADPList, argues in the video that Singaporeans often mistake the city's efficient, orderly character for a lack of soul or excitement, idealizing life abroad based on a romanticized version that does not match reality. His central thesis, expressed in the memorable phrase "you are trading the best functioning city on earth for a Netflix version of London that doesn't exist," challenges the narrative that greener pastures await overseas.

The post, published on Instagram on June 13, has been viewed over 173,000 times, receiving more than 7,200 likes and 550 shares by June 18, clearly resonating with a large audience and prompting a flurry of comments from Singaporeans both at home and abroad. Lee systematically dismantles the allure of several popular expat destinations, starting with London.

He points to the city's famously grey and rainy weather for nine months of the year, coupled with a high cost of living where a single-bedroom apartment can rent for approximately $4,000 a month. He also mentions Melbourne, highlighting the issue of lengthy public transport delays that can stretch up to 40 minutes.

These points are contrasted with the everyday reliability of Singapore, where, as Lee notes, a commuter tapping into the MRT system can expect the next train to arrive in just two minutes. He extends this comparison to culinary experiences, noting that one can enjoy a Michelin-starred meal for a mere $6 at a local hawker centre-a fusion of world-class quality and affordability that is uniquely Singaporean.

The core of his message is that Singaporeans have "confused boring with functioning," erroneously equating the nation's cleanliness, order, and efficiency-what he terms "sterile"-with being "soulless.

" Lee frames his argument not as a blind patriotic rant but as a recalibration of how Singapore's achievements are perceived. He emphasizes the city-state's unparalleled safety, robust healthcare system, reliable internet infrastructure, and responsive government as foundational elements that create a high quality of life.

"Singapore is more like a high-functioning human, with stories and cultures, than a machine," he clarifies, pushing back against the stereotype of a purely mechanical society. When asked by AsiaOne about his motivation, Lee expressed his deep love for Singapore and a desire for his compatriots to share that pride, urging them to "go out, bring back the goods to your people and the next generation" rather than permanently leaving.

This stance, however, invites the obvious question of irony: a successful entrepreneur who himself has relocated to San Francisco to expand his business is criticising the impulse to go overseas. Lee does not see a contradiction.

He explains that his move is about "to be able go out and do something bigger ... then come home to contribute," aligning with his vision of a "Singaporean dream" that is bigger than current boundaries, one that allows citizens to pursue wildest dreams globally before returning to enrich the local ecosystem. The comment section of Lee's video became a microcosm of the broader societal conversation, revealing a spectrum of perspectives.

One Singaporean in Australia acknowledged the functional benefits of Singapore but pointed to a lack of thriving opportunities for some, stating, "There are benefits in work life balance, job opportunities and work culture. This is why Singaporeans don't return.

" Another netizen countered Lee's practical examples by arguing that material convenience does not address deeper needs: "A cheap meal and a train ride solve practical needs. They don't feed the soul.

" This sentiment was echoed by others who feel Singapore is "not for everyone," highlighting cultural or personal misfits despite the city's efficiency. A common ground emerged in a comment suggesting, "Let people live where they want to live, we all have different needs and standards," underscoring the subjective nature of the "ideal" living environment.

Meanwhile, some responses leaned into light-hearted affirmation, with one person jesting, "I think the sexiest part of Singapore is that I can walk from my HDB to the bus stop totally sheltered," celebrating the small comforts of a well-designed urban landscape. The debate extends beyond simple pros and cons, touching on identity, ambition, and the meaning of home.

It exposes a tension within the Singaporean psyche: immense pride in a globally acclaimed city-state, coupled with a persistent yearning for something else-whether broader horizons, different climates, or perceived greater personal freedom. Lee's video has successfully crystallized this complex emotional calculus, forcing a public reckoning with how Singapore's success is both a source of national pride and, for some, a gilded cage





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