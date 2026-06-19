Singaporean Entrepreneur Sparks Debate on What it Means to be Singaporean

A San Francisco-based Singaporean entrepreneur has stirred online debate with his remarks about Singaporeans confusing functionality with excitement by idealising life abroad instead of appreciating what Singapore has to offer. Felix Lee, 28, made the claims in an Instagram video on June 13, where he listed the many cons of living abroad, including the high living cost, lengthy public transport delays, and grey and rainy weather in London. Lee's video has been viewed 173,000 times, with more than 7,200 likes and over 550 shares as of Thursday, June 18. The debate highlights the complex and nuanced nature of the Singaporean identity and the challenges of balancing functionality with excitement and soulfulness. Lee's comments have sparked a renewed sense of patriotism and pride in Singapore, and have encouraged many Singaporeans to reflect on what it means to be Singaporean.

A San Francisco-based Singaporean entrepreneur has stirred online debate with his remarks about Singaporeans confusing functionality with excitement by idealising life abroad instead of appreciating what Singapore has to offer.

Felix Lee, 28, made the claims in an Instagram video on June 13, where he listed the many cons of living abroad, including the high living cost, lengthy public transport delays, and grey and rainy weather in London. Lee, the co-founder and CEO of mentorship platform ADPList, relocated to San Francisco in February 2026 to expand his business. He highlighted Singapore's safety, healthcare, internet reliability, and government responsiveness as reasons why Singapore remains the top choice to live in.

Lee shared that he loves Singapore and wanted Singaporeans to share the same sentiment, as many are often thinking of going overseas and leaving home for good. He encouraged Singaporeans to be proud of their country and to go out and bring back goods to their people and the next generation. Lee's video has been viewed 173,000 times, with more than 7,200 likes and over 550 shares as of Thursday, June 18.

The video sparked a heated debate, with some commenters agreeing with Lee's sentiments, while others argued that Singapore is not perfect and that people have different needs and standards. One commenter pointed out that a cheap meal and a train ride may solve practical needs, but they do not feed the soul. Another commenter shared that they trade the hot weather and lack of seasons in Singapore for safety, reliability, and efficiency.

The debate highlights the complex and nuanced nature of the Singaporean identity and the challenges of balancing functionality with excitement and soulfulness. Lee's comments have sparked a renewed sense of patriotism and pride in Singapore, with many Singaporeans sharing their own experiences and perspectives on what it means to be Singaporean. The debate also raises important questions about the role of social media in shaping public discourse and the impact of online comments on individuals and communities.

As the debate continues, it is clear that the issue of what it means to be Singaporean is complex and multifaceted, and that there is no one-size-fits-all answer. Ultimately, the debate highlights the importance of empathy, understanding, and open-mindedness in navigating the complexities of identity and belonging.

In a separate interview with AsiaOne, Lee clarified that Singaporeans need to recalibrate the way they perceive their country, which is often seen as clean, green, and safe, but equates to being boring and soulless. He added that Singapore is more like a high-functioning human, with stories and cultures, than a machine. Lee's comments have sparked a renewed sense of pride and patriotism in Singapore, and have encouraged many Singaporeans to reflect on what it means to be Singaporean.

The debate has also raised important questions about the role of social media in shaping public discourse and the impact of online comments on individuals and communities. As the debate continues, it is clear that the issue of what it means to be Singaporean is complex and multifaceted, and that there is no one-size-fits-all answer.





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Singaporean Entrepreneur Felix Lee Adplist Mentorship Platform Singaporean Identity Patriotism Pride Social Media Public Discourse Identity And Belonging

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