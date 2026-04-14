Singaporean Families Embrace Closer-to-Home Holiday Destinations

New data from Booking.com reveals a growing trend of Singaporean families choosing holiday destinations closer to home, particularly within Asia. This shift indicates a preference for shorter, more convenient getaways during the June school holidays, with cities like Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur gaining popularity.

Singapore an families are increasingly opting for closer-to-home holiday destinations, a trend reflected in recent search data from Booking.com. As the June school holidays approach, many families are finalizing their travel plans, and the search platform has observed a significant shift in preferences. This shift indicates a growing interest in destinations within Asia , particularly major cities offering a rich blend of cultural experiences, diverse dining options, and exciting urban exploration opportunities. The data analysis, encompassing searches conducted by Singapore an travelers with check-in dates between May 30 and June 28, 2026, reveals notable changes in destination popularity compared to the previous year. The trends observed suggest a desire for more convenient getaways and a broadening of travel horizons within the region. The proximity of these destinations also likely plays a crucial role, making them attractive choices for shorter breaks during the school holidays, allowing families to maximize their time together without the stress of long-haul travel.

China's Shanghai and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur have emerged as particularly attractive destinations for Singaporean families. Booking.com data shows a considerable surge in searches for these cities, suggesting a strong preference for destinations closer to home. Specifically, there was a substantial 66.5% year-on-year increase in searches for Shanghai between July 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026. Kuala Lumpur also experienced a significant boost in interest, with a 45.0% year-on-year rise during the same period. This shift underscores a growing trend towards exploring the vibrant cultures and diverse offerings of major Asian cities. Both Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur provide attractive combinations of cultural experiences, culinary delights, and urban adventures, making them appealing choices for families seeking memorable holiday experiences. This preference could be attributed to factors such as ease of travel, affordability, and the availability of family-friendly activities. The trend suggests a willingness to explore destinations beyond the traditional favorites, with an emphasis on shorter, more convenient getaways within the region.

While Japan continues to be a popular destination for Singaporean families, the data also reveals some interesting shifts within the country's preferences. Tokyo, despite retaining its top spot as the most searched city, experienced a decline in search volume. Osaka, which previously held the second position, slipped to third place. This subtle change suggests a potential re-evaluation of travel preferences within Japan, perhaps reflecting an interest in exploring alternative destinations or seeking different types of experiences. In contrast to the overall decline in searches for Tokyo and Osaka, Sapporo saw a notable increase in popularity. The data indicates a 38.8% year-on-year increase in searches for Sapporo between July 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, further highlighting the dynamic nature of travel preferences. Other destinations that remain popular with Singaporean families for the upcoming June school holidays, according to Booking.com, include Seoul, Bangkok, Perth, and London. This broad spectrum of choices reflects the diverse interests of Singaporean families and their willingness to explore a range of destinations, both within Asia and further afield, that offer a variety of experiences tailored to family needs. The data provides valuable insights into the evolving travel patterns of Singaporean families and the factors influencing their holiday choices





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