Singaporean Family’s Emotional Journey as SMA Patient Faziq Shows Progress After Life-Changing Gene Therapy

A Singaporean family shares their relief and gratitude as their son Faziq, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), responds positively to a groundbreaking gene therapy. After losing their first child to the same condition, the parents raised $2.4 million for Faziq’s treatment, with support from businessman David Yong. The family expresses hope for Faziq’s recovery and thanks the community for their unwavering support.

Norhaziqah Rosli, a 35-year-old mother, shared with AsiaOne on Monday, April 27, that her son Faziq, who was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), has shown positive progress following a one-time Zolgensma gene therapy .

SMA is a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness over time. Faziq is currently recovering at home but must attend weekly hospital follow-ups to ensure his condition remains stable. The family expressed deep gratitude and relief, describing their journey as long and emotionally taxing. They thanked everyone for their support, emphasizing that Faziq’s treatment has given them hope they once thought impossible.

In an Instagram post on April 24, the family shared an update on Faziq’s recovery, noting that he requires regular follow-ups, medications like steroids, and blood tests to maintain stability. They emphasized their focus on his recovery and safety at home, taking each step cautiously as he begins a new chapter in his life. The post included a heartfelt message thanking supporters for their prayers and love.

Another Instagram post on Monday featured Singaporean businessman David Yong, known from Netflix’s Super Rich In Korea, who assisted with Faziq’s medical expenses. The family expressed immense gratitude, stating that Yong would cover Faziq’s recovery costs, calling it a huge relief for them. Norhaziqah and her husband, Rahman Rahim, 37, faced a desperate race against time to raise $2.4 million for Faziq’s gene therapy after losing their first child, Faris, to SMA in June 2022.

At the time, gene therapy was not available, making Faziq’s treatment a beacon of hope. On March 27, they successfully secured the funds for the Zolgensma therapy, which is not covered by insurance or government subsidies. The family’s journey highlights the challenges faced by those battling rare diseases and the importance of community support in overcoming such obstacles





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Spinal Muscular Atrophy Gene Therapy Zolgensma Rare Diseases Community Support

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