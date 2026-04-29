Singaporean Family’s Heartwarming Birthday Surprise for Filipino Domestic Helper Goes Viral

A Singaporean family’s thoughtful birthday celebration for their Filipino domestic helper, Abegail Aseniero, has touched hearts online. The emotional moment, captured in a viral video, highlights the deep bond between the family and their helper, as well as the sacrifices made by migrant workers. The story also sheds light on the financial realities that drive many to work abroad and the importance of appreciation in their roles.

In a heartwarming display of appreciation, a domestic helper from the Philippines, Abegail Aseniero, was given a special birthday surprise by the Singapore an family she works for.

The family, led by local content creator Denson Chow, took Ms. Aseniero to Lola J Kusinang Pinoy, a Filipino restaurant on East Coast Road, where she was treated to a meal and a birthday cake. The emotional moment was captured in a video posted on TikTok and Instagram, showing Ms. Aseniero in tears as the family and restaurant staff sang to her.

Even Mr. Chow’s father, who is primarily cared for by Ms. Aseniero, was moved to tears by the gesture. Mr. Chow shared in the video’s caption that the outing was a small way to make her feel closer to home, highlighting the deep bond between the family and their helper. The video also featured Ms. Aseniero joking that she felt like a 14-year-old as they prepared for her birthday celebration.

Mr. Chow emphasized the importance of appreciating domestic helpers, noting that they leave behind their families and familiar surroundings to work in Singapore, often for better financial opportunities. He pointed out that many helpers, like Ms. Aseniero, are highly educated and could have pursued different careers in their home countries.

For instance, Ms. Aseniero holds a college degree and could have been a bank manager in the Philippines, but the salary difference—with bank managers earning around S$400 compared to the S$600–S$700 average for helpers in Singapore—led her to choose the latter. Mr. Chow also mentioned that food can help alleviate homesickness, and the video showed Ms. Aseniero taking the lead in ordering the meal for the family.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Mr. Chow wrote, “Didn’t expect both of them to cry, but I guess small gestures like these go a long way. Remember to show appreciation to everyone around you. ” The story resonated with many, sparking discussions about the challenges faced by domestic helpers and the importance of kindness and recognition in their often-overlooked roles.

Additionally, the article touched on broader issues such as the financial motivations behind migration for work and the emotional toll of being away from home. It also referenced other related stories, including the high cost of hiring domestic helpers in Singapore and the impact of rising petrol prices on electric vehicle registrations





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