A Singaporean family turns to social media for help as their 50-year-old father struggles to find work after two years of unemployment. The post highlights the challenges of mid-career job hunting, age bias, and the shifting job market, while also touching on the broader economic pressures affecting Southeast Asia and beyond.

In Singapore, the emotional toll of long-term unemployment on older workers is a growing concern, as seen in a recent social media post where a worried family member sought advice on helping their 50-year-old father re-enter the workforce.

The father, who previously held senior roles in the government sector, has been unemployed for two years, struggling to secure even job interviews despite his extensive experience in operations, policy work, and team management. The family is exploring alternative career paths, such as contract work, consulting, or transitioning to adjacent industries, though the father is hesitant due to his long tenure in the public sector.

The post sparked a wave of responses from other Singaporeans, many of whom shared their own struggles with mid-career unemployment. One Redditor noted that even highly experienced professionals are now taking on temporary or contract roles just to stay employed, emphasizing the harsh realities of age bias and a sluggish hiring market. Another user, who had faced retrenchment twice in their career, encouraged persistence and leveraging professional networks, including government job support programs and recruiters.

Others suggested exploring contract-based project management roles within the government or consulting for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where the father’s skills could be valuable in helping businesses formalize and modernize their operations. Meanwhile, economic pressures from global conflicts, such as the fuel shocks caused by the war in the Middle East, are exacerbating financial strains in Southeast Asia, particularly for the poorest populations.

As manufacturing in Asia grapples with energy shortages, the ripple effects are expected to impact consumers worldwide, including in the United States, where nearly half of all goods are sourced from the region. These interconnected challenges highlight the broader economic uncertainties facing workers and families, both locally and globally





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