Singaporean Father Turns to Fundraising to Save Teen Son with Heart Condition

A Singaporean father is turning to fundraising to raise about $400,000 for his 16-year-old son who urgently needs heart surgery due to a rare congenital heart condition. The family is facing a significant financial burden and is racing against time to save their son's life.

A Singapore an father has turned to fundraising to raise about $400,000 for his 16-year-old son who urgently needs heart surgery due to a rare congenital heart condition .

Muhammad Rauf was born with a single ventricle physiology, a severe cardiac defect associated with numerous additional complications. Medical professionals have advised his family to proceed with the surgery as it is the best hope for his survival.

However, the family is facing a significant financial burden as the father is the sole breadwinner and his savings have already been exhausted over the years by Rauf's various treatments, hospitalisations, medications and care needs. The family has decided to turn to a private medical facility instead of taking the public hospital route, but this has increased their financial strain.

They have decided to progressively raise the funds in stages of $130,000 at a time, so that treatment can begin as early as possible. The internet has rallied behind Rauf's cause, with various donors leaving heartfelt messages to him and his family on the fundraising page. The family is racing against time as every delay carries risks, with Rauf's condition deteriorating by the day.

They believe that their son still has dreams ahead of him and deserves the chance to grow up, pursue his future, and live beyond hospital walls and medical struggles. The father has expressed his gratitude to the donors, saying that they have given his family hope and a chance to save their son's life





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Fundraising Heart Condition Singapore Medical Expenses Rare Congenital Heart Condition

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