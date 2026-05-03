Singaporean Graduate Willing to Accept Lower Salary for Resume Experience Amidst Tough Job Market

A 27-year-old Singaporean graduate shares his struggles finding full-time employment, highlighting the challenges faced by Gen Z in the current job market. He is willing to accept a lower salary just to gain experience and build his resume. The story reflects a broader trend of young people turning to gig work and the increasing pressure to secure employment in Singapore.

The Singapore an job market is presenting significant challenges for recent graduates, as highlighted by a 27-year-old who recently shared his struggles online. Having graduated in 2023, he remains unemployed despite actively applying for positions related to his field of study.

He expressed feelings of envy towards peers who have successfully launched their careers, acknowledging the emotional toll of being left behind. His willingness to accept a salary between S$2,500 and S$3,000, solely to gain resume experience, underscores the desperation felt by many in his situation. The common experience of applying for numerous roles, receiving initial contact, and then being ‘ghosted’ or simply not hearing back from companies is a recurring theme in his job search.

Despite the frustration of securing one to four interviews monthly without success, he maintains a degree of gratitude for income generated through assisting with the family business and operating a small home-based bakery. The difficulties faced by Gen Z job seekers in Singapore are increasingly documented online, with numerous articles and forum discussions detailing the impact on mental health.

A noticeable trend is the shift away from traditional career paths towards the gig economy, as some young people abandon the expectation of stable, long-term employment. While some have accepted this new reality, others continue to pursue traditional job opportunities with persistence. The situation reflects a broader concern about the competitiveness of the job market and the challenges faced by young professionals entering the workforce.

The pressure to secure employment, coupled with the rising cost of living in Singapore, creates a stressful environment for those seeking their first full-time role. This individual’s story is not isolated; it represents a growing number of graduates struggling to find their footing in a challenging economic landscape. Experts offer advice on improving resume effectiveness, emphasizing the importance of quantifying achievements and tailoring applications to specific roles.

A digital executive and journalist, having reviewed over 1,000 resumes, suggests moving beyond simply listing job responsibilities and instead focusing on demonstrable results, ideally supported by numerical data. She also stresses the need to avoid a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to applications, advocating for customization based on the specific requirements of each position.

Furthermore, she advises job seekers to prioritize relevance, highlighting only the most significant achievements and information pertinent to the role. This advice is particularly crucial in a competitive market where employers are inundated with applications. The situation is further compounded by reports of employees being asked to perform tasks outside their job descriptions, leading to frustration and burnout, as evidenced by another recent case of an employee reaching their breaking point after years of handling ‘grey areas.

’ The combination of a difficult job market and unclear job expectations creates a precarious situation for many Singaporean workers





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