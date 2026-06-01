Singaporean Hiker Fractures Arm After Fall on Gunung Datuk

A 52-year-old Singaporean man was rescued after fracturing his right arm during a fall near the summit of Gunung Datuk in Negeri Sembilan. He was carried down by stretcher and hospitalized.

A 52-year-old Singaporean man sustained a fractured right arm after falling at a rocky area while descending Gunung Datuk in Negeri Sembilan , Malaysia, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The incident occurred near the summit staircase during the descent, according to the Fire and Rescue Department. The victim was part of a group of 11 hikers accompanied by two Negeri Sembilan Forestry Mountain Guides. Rescuers from the Kota Fire and Rescue Station responded to a distress call received at approximately 10:29 AM. They hiked to the location, which was about 2 kilometers from the foot of the mountain, and carried the injured man down on a stretcher.

He was subsequently transported via ambulance to Rembau Hospital for treatment. The station chief, Asnizam Kamberon, confirmed the details, noting the fall happened in a rocky section near the summit staircase. This incident underscores the inherent risks associated with mountain hiking, even when participants are accompanied by official guides. Gunung Datuk, a popular peak in Negeri Sembilan, features challenging terrain that demands careful navigation, particularly during descent when fatigue can set in.

The presence of forestry mountain guides likely contributed to the swift response and safe evacuation, highlighting the importance of organized hikes with experienced personnel. Such events also prompt a review of safety protocols on frequently climbed mountains, including signage, trail maintenance, and emergency preparedness measures. Authorities regularly advise hikers to wear appropriate footwear, carry essential supplies, and remain within marked paths to minimize accident risks.

The quick action by the Fire and Rescue Department in this case exemplifies effective emergency coordination. The victim's condition post-treatment was not specified in the initial report, but fractures of this nature typically require casting or surgery and a period of rehabilitation. The incident serves as a reminder for both local and international hikers to respect natural environments and heed safety guidelines when exploring mountainous regions





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Mountain Hiking Gunung Datuk Singaporean Tourist Fracture Rescue Operation Negeri Sembilan

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