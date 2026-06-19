A Singaporean intern has caused frustration at work with his endless complaints and comments. An employee recently took to social media to vent about the intern, claiming that he has become unbearable to work with. The intern has been described as someone who always has something to say, even when nobody asks, and has a habit of turning nearly every conversation back to himself. The employee has suggested that the intern's habit has become so relentless that colleagues are beginning to lose patience. In other news, a man has taken to social media to share that he felt cheated after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses. Ex-employee accuses AI startup of asking Malaysian staff to pose as Singaporeans, firing workers without pay. Iranian refugees in Malaysia allege they receive the least support from UNHCR, claiming priority is often given to other groups.

SINGAPORE: Most interns worry about making a bad impression at work. This one, however, appears to have made himself unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

An employee recently took to social media to vent about a new intern who they claim has been driving them insane with a seemingly endless stream of complaints, comments, and observations about everything happening around him. Posting anonymously on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, the employee described the intern as someone who always has something to say, even when nobody asks. Any minor inconvenience he complains about it for the next 30 min 1 hr.

He smells someone's perfume he comments, I can smell it. Or if I eat a mint he comments Urgh I can smell your mint, while occasional workplace chatter is normal the employee suggested that the intern's habit had become so relentless that colleagues were beginning to lose patience. Apparently tired of hearing remarks about everyone else's scents they decided to return the favour by commenting on the intern's breath. The remark did not go down well.

The one time I commented on his breath he got angry the employee said. When he comes to annoy me while I'm working I tell him to go away. Even our supervisor told him that he's annoying but he doesn't get the hint. According to the post the intern also has a habit of turning nearly every conversation back to himself, regardless of what topic is being discussed.

He constantly dominates any conversation and makes it all about himself. Or any topic we're on he can somehow make it about himself. Ending their post on a frustrated note the employee said I can't wait for him to go out into the workforce and get what's coming because people in my industry don't take kindly to people like this. In the comments many netizens said they could understand why the post author was so frustrated.

One person wrote I don't think ANY industry will take kindly to people who behave obnoxiously. It sounds like he needs some coaching and mentoring but this also depends on whether his supervisor has the ability and the bandwidth to do so. Another suggested a more practical fix saying Your supervisor should give him more work so that he doesn't have time to go around being kaypoh. A third remarked This intern is weird.

My interns in my company all quietly do work one. Seldom talk also. A few others however said the post author should try to step in and guide the intern instead of just venting. In other news a man took to social media to share that he felt cheated after his uncle asked him and his two brothers to contribute S$1,500 each towards their grandmother's funeral expenses.

In a post on the r/SingaporeR subreddit the man said his uncle approached them to help pay for the funeral which was held at a temple. Man says he feels cheated after uncle asked him and brothers to chip in S$1.5k each for grandmother's funeral cost.

Ex-employee accuses AI startup of asking Malaysian staff to pose as Singaporeans firing workers without pay An ex-team lead said the CEO gave Malaysian employees Singapore numbers and told them to pretend to be Singaporeans when speaking with clients. Iranian refugees in Malaysia allege they receive the least support from UNHCR claiming priority is often given to other groups. This perception has fueled frustration within the community as many feel that they are being neglected.

The community is calling for greater support and recognition of their plight. In related news a man took to social media to share his experience of being asked to contribute to his grandmother's funeral expenses. He said that his uncle approached him and his two brothers to chip in S$1,500 each towards the funeral costs. The man felt cheated by the request and shared his experience on the r/SingaporeR subreddit.

Ex-employee accuses AI startup of asking Malaysian staff to pose as Singaporeans firing workers without pay. An ex-team lead at an AI startup accused the company of asking Malaysian employees to pose as Singaporeans when speaking with clients. The ex-team lead claimed that the CEO gave Malaysian employees Singapore numbers and told them to pretend to be Singaporeans. The ex-team lead also accused the company of firing workers without pay.

Iranian refugees in Malaysia allege they receive the least support from UNHCR. The refugees claim that UNHCR gives priority to other groups over them. This has fueled frustration within the community as many feel that they are being neglected. The community is calling for greater support and recognition of their plight.





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singaporean Intern Endless Complaints Comments Frustration At Work Uncle Asked For Contribution Funeral Expenses AI Startup Malaysian Staff Singaporeans UNHCR Refugees Least Support Priority To Other Groups

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