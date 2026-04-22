Singaporean Internet Personality Jailed for Distributing Intimate Material and Threats

Tay Foo Wei, known as Superstar Celebrity Kurt Tay, received a 14-month jail sentence and a S$3,000 fine for sharing a woman’s private video and photo online without her consent, and for making threats against her. The case highlights the legal consequences of online harassment and the importance of protecting personal privacy.

A Singapore an internet personality, Tay Foo Wei, also known as Superstar Celebrity Kurt Tay, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail and fined S$3,000 for distributing intimate material online without consent and for threatening a woman he had previously engaged for sexual services.

The case highlights the severe consequences of online harassment and the illegal sharing of private content. Tay, 43, initially contacted the victim through her Twitter profile in June 2023, where she advertised her services. Following initial online interactions, they engaged in both online and in-person encounters.

However, the relationship took a dark turn in October 2023 when Tay began posting threatening messages within a Telegram group chat comprised of over 240 members. These messages escalated to include inquiries about the cost of hiring a hitman and explicit statements expressing a desire for the victim’s death. Friends of the victim, recognizing her as the target of these threats, promptly alerted her, leading her to file a police report.

The situation worsened slightly over a week later when Tay proceeded to share an intimate video and photograph of the victim within the same Telegram group, again without her consent. He repeatedly posted the video 30 times and the photo 13 times, justifying his actions with a vengeful motive of “an eye for an eye. ” The victim was quickly informed by multiple individuals within the group about the unauthorized distribution of her private content, prompting a second police report.

Court documents reveal the profound emotional distress caused by Tay’s actions, with the victim experiencing alarm, humiliation, and considering seeking psychiatric help. Law enforcement authorities arrested Tay approximately three days after the distribution, recovering the video and photo from his mobile phone and confirming their presence within the Telegram chats.

The prosecution argued for a harsher penalty, requesting a fine of at least S$4,000 under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) and a minimum of 16 months’ imprisonment for the distribution of the intimate material. They emphasized the severity of Tay’s threats, which instilled fear for the victim’s safety and life, and the significant harm caused by the explicit nature of the shared content, which clearly displayed her face.

The prosecution further highlighted the ease with which the material could be re-distributed, emphasizing the potential for widespread dissemination with minimal effort. They characterized Tay’s actions as malicious and driven by a desire for revenge, intending to maximize the victim’s humiliation. The repeated postings and failure to remove the content until his arrest underscored his deliberate intent to ensure the material reached all members of the group.

The court acknowledged Tay’s history of attention-seeking behavior, referencing his initial public appearance on Singapore Idol in 2006 and subsequent media coverage of his unconventional actions, including undergoing breast augmentation, publicly displaying a World Wrestling Entertainment belt, and involvement in a street fight. This history was considered in understanding his motivations and the calculated nature of his harassment.

The sentence serves as a strong deterrent against similar acts of online harassment and the non-consensual sharing of intimate material, reinforcing the importance of respecting privacy and upholding the law in the digital realm. The case underscores the lasting damage that such actions can inflict on victims and the necessity of holding perpetrators accountable for their harmful behavior





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