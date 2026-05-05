Singaporean Jailed for Employing Overstaying Bangladeshi National

A Singaporean work pass holder received a 12-month jail sentence for employing a Bangladeshi national who had overstayed his visa. The employer also attempted to obstruct an investigation by coaching employees to give false statements.

A Singapore an court delivered a sentence on Tuesday, May 5th, to Jahangir Mohammed, a work pass holder, for employing a Bangladeshi national who had overstayed his permitted duration of stay in the country.

Mohammed was found guilty of failing to adequately verify the immigration status of Talukdar Md Pabel before offering him employment. The case highlights the strict enforcement of Singapore’s immigration laws and the consequences for employers who do not comply with regulations designed to maintain control over the foreign workforce. Talukdar Md Pabel, aged 26, initially entered Singapore on a special pass that expired on January 18, 2021.

Despite the expiration, Pabel remained in Singapore illegally and was subsequently arrested by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) three months later. His attempts to secure employment while overstaying led to his involvement with Jahangir Mohammed and Maa Trading. Pabel’s employment history with Maa Trading involved two separate periods of work as a rice packer, first from November to December 2020, and again in January 2021.

He also took on additional responsibilities as a shop assistant at a minimart also operated by Maa Trading, continuing this dual role until his arrest on April 20th. The investigation revealed a deliberate attempt by Jahangir Mohammed to obstruct the ICA’s investigation by instructing other employees of Maa Trading to provide false statements to ICA officers. This action further compounded the severity of his offense, demonstrating a clear intent to mislead authorities and evade responsibility.

The court considered these actions when determining the appropriate punishment. The sentencing reflects Singapore’s commitment to upholding its immigration laws and deterring employers from knowingly employing individuals who have violated those laws. Pabel himself received a one-month imprisonment term and was subjected to three strokes of the cane. Having completed his sentence, Pabel has been deported from Singapore and is now permanently barred from re-entering the country.

The penalties for overstaying in Singapore are substantial, with potential jail terms of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane, or a fine of up to $6,000. These measures are designed to discourage individuals from remaining in Singapore beyond the permitted duration of their visas or passes.

The consequences for employers found guilty of employing overstayers or illegal immigrants are equally severe, carrying potential jail sentences ranging from six months to two years, alongside a fine of up to $6,000. This case serves as a stark warning to all employers in Singapore to prioritize due diligence in verifying the immigration status of potential employees and to fully cooperate with ICA investigations.

The ICA regularly conducts enforcement operations to detect and apprehend individuals who are in Singapore illegally, as well as employers who facilitate their unlawful employment. This incident underscores the importance of adhering to Singapore’s stringent immigration regulations. Employers are legally obligated to verify the validity of work passes and ensure that foreign employees are authorized to work in Singapore. Failure to do so can result in significant legal and financial repercussions, as demonstrated in the case of Jahangir Mohammed.

The ICA provides resources and guidance to employers on how to comply with these regulations, including online tools and helplines. It is the responsibility of employers to familiarize themselves with these resources and implement robust verification procedures. The case also highlights the risks associated with employing individuals who may be vulnerable to exploitation due to their illegal status. By employing overstayers, employers may inadvertently contribute to unfair labor practices and undermine the integrity of the Singaporean workforce.

The authorities emphasize that all individuals working in Singapore should be treated fairly and with respect, and that employers have a duty to ensure that their employees are working in a safe and legal environment. The successful prosecution of Jahangir Mohammed and the deportation of Talukdar Md Pabel demonstrate Singapore’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a secure and regulated immigration system





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Singapore Immigration Overstay Employment Illegal Worker Jail Sentence ICA Work Pass Bangladeshi National False Statements

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