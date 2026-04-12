Singaporean Man Arrested in Johor for Illegal Ron95 Petrol Purchase

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Johor, Malaysia, for violating a new regulation that prohibits foreign-registered vehicles from buying subsidized Ron95 petrol. The arrest marks the first under the new law, enacted to prevent misuse of subsidized fuel.

A Singapore an man has been apprehended in Johor , Malaysia , marking the first arrest under a recently implemented regulation that prohibits foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized Ron95 petrol.

The arrest occurred during an enforcement operation at a petrol station on April 9th, around 10:00 PM.<\/p>

According to Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, the man, in his 50s, was observed refuelling Ron95 petrol into his Singapore-registered vehicle. Acting on this observation, enforcement officers detained the driver and seized the vehicle, along with related evidence including CCTV footage, purchase receipts, and other relevant documents.<\/p>

The suspect, believed to be the driver and owner of a Honda Civic, is now facing charges under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act 1961 for illegally purchasing controlled goods. The new regulations, which came into effect on April 1st, specifically target drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who attempt to buy the subsidized petrol. This marks a significant shift from previous regulations, where only petrol station operators were penalized for selling Ron95 to such vehicles.<\/p>

The introduction of these stricter measures underscores the Malaysian government's commitment to ensuring the proper allocation of subsidized fuel and preventing its misuse. The authorities are actively working to curb the illicit purchase of Ron95 petrol by foreign vehicles.<\/p>

Before the implementation of the new regulation, the process was somewhat different. Previously, the onus was primarily on petrol station operators to ensure that foreign-registered vehicles were not purchasing the subsidized Ron95 petrol. This arrangement created loopholes, as station operators faced difficulties in effectively preventing the illegal sales. With the new regulation in place, the authorities are now empowered to directly penalize the drivers of foreign-registered vehicles engaging in the prohibited activity. This is expected to deter such behaviour and improve the efficiency of fuel distribution.<\/p>

Enforcement Director-General Azman Adam highlighted the difficulty in preventing illegal purchases using the previous system, where the use of payment cards at petrol pumps made it challenging for petrol stations and authorities to track and prevent misuse. This new law is designed to address those shortcomings. The updated rules offer a more direct and effective approach to tackling the issue. The authorities anticipate that this change will lead to improved compliance and a fairer distribution of subsidized fuel.<\/p>

The enforcement of this new regulation reflects the Malaysian government's ongoing efforts to manage its subsidized fuel program effectively. The program aims to make fuel more affordable for Malaysian citizens. The subsidization of Ron95 petrol, a controlled good, requires stringent measures to prevent misuse and ensure that the benefits are directed towards the intended recipients. The Control of Supplies Act 1961 provides the legal framework for regulating the distribution of essential goods and punishing those who violate the rules.<\/p>

The KPDN plays a crucial role in monitoring compliance with these regulations. The recent arrest demonstrates the government's resolve in enforcing the law. The ongoing operations and vigilance are crucial in maintaining the integrity of the fuel subsidy program. This move is consistent with the country’s aim to deter any foreign entity from benefiting from this subsidized fuel at the expense of its own citizens.<\/p>

The investigation is continuing to gather all relevant information and to determine the extent of any potential fuel-related breaches. The case serves as a warning to other foreign vehicle owners who may be tempted to purchase the subsidized fuel illegally. The government's actions also highlight the importance of adhering to the laws of the country while visiting.<\/p>





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Malaysia Singapore Ron95 Petrol Fuel Subsidy Johor Control Of Supplies Act 1961

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