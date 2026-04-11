Singaporean Man Arrested in Johor for Illegally Purchasing Subsidized Petrol

A Singaporean man has been arrested in Johor, Malaysia, for violating a new regulation that bans foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized Ron95 petrol. This marks the first enforcement action under the new rules, implemented on April 1st. The man, in his 50s, was caught refuelling his Singapore-registered car, and faces charges under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

A Singapore an man has been arrested in Johor, Malaysia , marking the first instance of enforcement under a new regulation prohibiting foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized Ron95 petrol. The arrest, confirmed by Johor's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), took place during an operation at a petrol station on April 9th at approximately 10 PM.

According to KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, the man, in his 50s, was observed refuelling Ron95 petrol into his Singapore-registered vehicle, a Honda Civic. Enforcement officers acted based on this observation, detaining the driver before he could complete the refueling. Subsequent investigations resulted in the seizure of the vehicle, along with related evidence including CCTV footage, purchase receipts, and other pertinent documents. The suspect, believed to be the driver and owner of the Honda Civic, is now facing charges under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act 1961 for illegally purchasing controlled goods. The new regulation, implemented on April 1st, specifically targets foreign-registered vehicles attempting to access the subsidized Ron95 fuel, which is cheaper than the fuel available in Singapore. This marks a shift in enforcement, as previously, only petrol station operators were subject to penalties for selling Ron95 to foreign-registered vehicles. \The implementation of this regulation underscores Malaysia's efforts to manage its subsidized fuel program and prevent its misuse by non-Malaysian residents. The move is also related to the government's attempts to control the outflow of subsidized petrol. The new regulation aims to curb the practice of foreigners taking advantage of the lower fuel prices in Malaysia. This action reflects the Malaysian government's commitment to ensuring that subsidies are used effectively for the benefit of its citizens. The new rules were announced in January, giving drivers of foreign-registered vehicles sufficient notice to comply with the change. This change highlights the importance of adhering to local laws and regulations, particularly regarding controlled goods. The impact of this enforcement action could extend beyond individual cases, potentially deterring future violations and reinforcing the significance of complying with the provisions of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. This also highlights the increased scrutiny of fuel purchases at the border and the commitment of Malaysian authorities to protect the integrity of its subsidized fuel program. \Before the implementation of this new regulation, there were practices that made it hard for enforcement, for example the utilization of specific cards. The move also comes as authorities are cracking down on the use of loyalty cards for petrol purchases by foreign-registered vehicles, which were also banned starting April 1. These cards had made it difficult for petrol stations and authorities to effectively prevent unauthorized purchases of Ron95 fuel. KPDN enforcement director-general Azman Adam highlighted this issue. The recent arrest signifies a shift towards stricter enforcement and a more comprehensive approach to regulating the purchase of subsidized fuel by foreign vehicles. This approach aims to reduce the risk of fuel smuggling and ensure that the benefits of government subsidies are enjoyed by Malaysian citizens. The ongoing investigation and prosecution of the Singaporean man will serve as a strong message to others. The effectiveness of the new regulations will be evaluated based on future compliance rates and a decrease in unauthorized fuel purchases. Further, this could trigger increased checks and surveillance at petrol stations, particularly those located near the border. This proactive approach by the Malaysian authorities serves to protect the integrity of the fuel subsidy program and reinforces the significance of compliance with national laws and regulations





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Malaysia Singapore Petrol Ron95 Fuel Subsidy Arrest Control Of Supplies Act

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