Singaporean Man Arrested in Johor for Purchasing Subsidized Petrol in Foreign-Registered Car

A Singaporean man was arrested in Johor, Malaysia, for violating a new regulation that prohibits foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized Ron95 petrol. This marks the first arrest under the new law, which went into effect on April 1st. The man is being charged under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

A Singapore an man has been arrested in Johor , Malaysia , marking the first instance of enforcement under a new regulation prohibiting foreign-registered vehicles from purchasing subsidized Ron95 petrol. The arrest, confirmed by Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, occurred during an enforcement operation at a petrol station on April 9th at approximately 10 pm.

Authorities observed a Singapore-registered vehicle refueling with Ron95 petrol, prompting immediate action. Acting on this observation, enforcement officers detained the driver and seized the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing, involving the collection of evidence such as CCTV footage, purchase receipts, and other relevant documents. The suspect, believed to be the driver and owner of a Honda Civic, is currently in custody to aid in the investigation. He is set to be charged under Malaysia's Control of Supplies Act 1961 for the offense of purchasing controlled goods, specifically the subsidized Ron95 fuel, using a foreign-registered vehicle.\The new regulation, which came into effect on April 1st, stems from a broader effort by Malaysian authorities to curb the misuse of subsidized petrol. Previously, only petrol station operators were subject to penalties for selling Ron95 to foreign-registered vehicles. However, the revised law extends the penalties to include drivers of such vehicles found purchasing the subsidized fuel. This shift in policy reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that the subsidized petrol benefits its intended consumers, namely Malaysian citizens and locally registered vehicles. The move is intended to address the practice of foreigners taking advantage of the lower fuel prices in Malaysia. Prior to this new enforcement, there were reports of foreign vehicles continuously refueling at petrol stations, making it difficult for the Malaysian government to manage its petrol subsidies program. It is expected that this new law will help to limit the number of foreign vehicles from purchasing Ron95 petrol.\Furthermore, the Malaysian government has also banned the use of petrol subsidy cards for foreign-registered vehicles, effective April 1st. This measure is designed to simplify enforcement and prevent illegal purchases of Ron95 petrol. According to KPDN enforcement director-general Azman Adam, the use of such cards created complexities that hindered petrol stations and authorities from effectively preventing the unauthorized acquisition of the subsidized fuel. The combined effect of these regulations and enforcement actions aims to protect Malaysia's subsidized petrol program, reducing the financial burden and ensuring fairer access to affordable fuel for eligible users. This case sets a precedent for future enforcement efforts and highlights the government's determination to uphold its fuel subsidy policies. The enforcement is intended to be a strong deterrent against future violations, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the system and protecting the economic interests of the country. With the first arrest made, the impact of these changes will be closely monitored, and any necessary adjustments will likely be made in the future





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Petrol Malaysia Singapore Johor Fuel Subsidy Ron95 Arrest Foreign Vehicle Control Of Supplies Act

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