Singaporean Man Charged for Abusive Emails and Notices Targeting MP and Town Council Staff

A 72-year-old Singaporean man faces charges under the Protection from Harassment Act for sending abusive emails and posting offensive notices targeting a Marsiling-Yew Tee MP and town council employees, raising questions about the limits of public feedback.

A 72-year-old Singapore an man, Manickam Manohar, has been charged in court for sending abusive emails and notices to a Member of Parliament and town council staff, highlighting the legal boundaries between public feedback and harassment.

He faces six charges under the Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) for communications between 2023 and 2025 that allegedly contained insulting remarks and false accusations against Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC) MP Hany Soh and several town council employees, including staff member Neo Yeng Kwang. The case also involves the alleged display of offensive notices at HDB blocks in Woodlands, where Manickam is accused of posting derogatory descriptions about the MP in public areas during May and June 2024.

Prosecutors state that Manickam repeatedly accused public officers of wrongdoing and used offensive language through official channels. The police noted that he had been previously investigated for similar conduct involving the same individuals and stressed that residents must use proper feedback channels while respecting public officers. During the court hearing, Manickam claimed to have sent apology letters but disputed some allegations.

His case is adjourned to July 9, and if convicted, he could face up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both. This incident underscores the importance of constructive criticism in public discourse and the legal consequences of crossing into harassment





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Protection From Harassment Act POHA Public Feedback Harassment MP Town Council Singapore Court Charges Abusive Language

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