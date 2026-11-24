Liew Shuik Chin, also known as Jason, fell ill after reaching Everest Base Camp on Nov 15 and collapsed while being taken to lower altitude. He was 59 and had trained for the trek for months.

A Singaporean man died during an Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal after falling ill upon reaching the destination on Nov 15. Liew Shuik Chin, also known as Jason, began feeling unwell after arriving at the base camp with his trekking group, according to a Facebook post shared on Saturday (Nov 21) by The Adventure Village, a community group for travel and hiking enthusiasts.

The post said fellow trekkers immediately accompanied Liew towards a lower altitude to seek medical assistance, but he collapsed along the way and died despite attempts to resuscitate him. Everest Base Camp sits at an altitude of more than 5,000m above sea level, one of the most visited regions in the Himalayas. The two-week trek starts and finishes at Lukla, an airstrip to the south of the region also known as the Gateway to Everest.

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Most trekkers fly to Lukla to begin the trek. Paying tribute to him, the group wrote: Jason's passing is a great loss to his family, friends and the hiking community. We will remember him as a wonderful gentleman who shared our passion for the mountains and the spirit of adventure that brought us together. The group also extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

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Family Remembers Liew Shuik Chin

Speaking to The Straits Times, Liew's youngest sister, who wished to be known only as Trissie, described him as a quiet, kind and homely man. The third of four siblings, Liew, 59, is also survived by his parents, who are in their 80s. The 40-year-old actress said her older brother was her comfort person at family gatherings, where the two would often sit together and bond over their shared love for the outdoors.

Although saddened that they would no longer be able to go on more treks together, Trissie said she was at peace knowing that her brother had died at a place he had long wanted to visit. She also remembered him as a caring person who showed his affection through subtle gestures rather than imposing his views on others. I would say he's a very caring man, but he doesn't force his way.

He shows his care in the most subtle way, but you feel it, she said. It's just a bit sad that we won't be able to do more treks together, she added. Everest was something on his bucket list. I guess he picked his place.

Decades of Trekking Experience

Trissie recalled how Liew accompanied her on a trip to Manang in Nepal for a trek on the Annapurna mountain range, one he had done before, lasting about 10 days. He didn't want me to be alone, so he came along and gave me the freedom to plan everything, she said. She also remembered a lighthearted moment from their travels. I like to do jump shots.

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He was watching me do it until he suddenly said he wants to do it too. It made me feel cute, she said fondly. Liew's passion for mountaineering began about 20 years ago, and he had since gained considerable trekking experience, including climbs at Mount Kinabalu and Annapurna, according to his older brother, as reported by Shin Min Daily News. To maintain his fitness, Liew trained regularly, climbing stairs and hiking Bukit Timah Hill at least once a week.

Preparation for Everest Expedition

His older brother said Liew wanted to challenge himself by trekking to Everest Base Camp and travelled to Nepal on Nov 6 with more than a dozen fellow climbers for the expedition. According to Trissie, Liew had been planning the trip to Everest Base Camp since 2025, having previously done the Annapurna Circuit Trek in 2024.

The renowned trekking route takes about two to three weeks to complete and takes trekkers up as high as 5,416m at the Thorong La Pass. In addition to trekking and working as a civil engineer, Liew was an active volunteer with a charity in Singapore, and had done volunteer work in Vietnam as well, said Trissie. The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Nepal Tourism Board and travel agency Adventures Unlimited for more information.

In September, a 50-year-old Singaporean man died while descending from an acclimatisation climb during an expedition on Mount Manaslu in Nepal.