Singaporean Man Fears Homelessness as Parents Demand Homeownership by 35, Control Finances

A young man in Singapore shares his struggles with parental financial control and the pressure to buy a home, sparking a discussion about financial independence and family dynamics.

A young Singapore an man in his 20s has voiced deep concerns about his financial future, stemming from a long history of parental control and a looming expectation to purchase a home by age 35.

He detailed his experiences in a recent post on the r/asksg subreddit, describing how his parents consistently restricted his financial independence throughout his life. From childhood, they opted to directly provide for his needs rather than offering him pocket money, effectively preventing him from learning to manage his own funds. This pattern continued through his polytechnic years, where part-time work was forbidden, leaving him with zero savings until he secured his first full-time job.

Even after entering the workforce, his parents maintained significant control over his finances. His salary is deposited into an account they manage, with a mandatory 15% transfer to their own account each month. He has access to view the balance, but the ultimate control rests with them. This lack of autonomy, coupled with a restrictive upbringing, led to a period of overspending in his early 20s as he attempted to experience the things he had been previously denied.

Adding to his distress, his parents pressured him to resign from a job he enjoyed at age 22, citing unspecified family issues. Despite these challenges, they continue to insist on his homeownership by 35, a goal he now feels is unattainable. He expressed a sense of desperation, even fearing homelessness. The post resonated with many other Singaporean Redditors, who offered advice and support.

Suggestions ranged from opening a separate bank account and redirecting his salary to pursuing further education. Several commenters emphasized the importance of establishing financial independence and seeking professional therapy to address the emotional impact of his upbringing. Many expressed strong criticism of his parents’ actions, labeling the 15% salary transfer as unacceptable and indicative of a dysfunctional relationship. Some even suggested that he is being treated as a financial safety net for his parents’ retirement rather than as a son.

The situation highlights the complexities of intergenerational financial dynamics and the challenges young adults face in achieving financial freedom in Singapore





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Singapore Financial Independence Parental Control Homeownership Financial Pressure

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