Singaporean Man Jailed for Bigamy After Secret Indonesian Wedding

A 61-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to two months in jail for marrying his domestic helper while still legally married to his first wife. The marriage took place in Batam, Indonesia, and the domestic helper is also facing charges.

A Singapore an man has been sentenced to jail for the crime of bigamy, revealing a complex situation involving his first wife, a domestic helper , and a secret marriage conducted in Indonesia .

Low Kok Peng, aged 61, received a two-month prison sentence on Friday, April 24th, after admitting guilt to violating the Women's Charter 1961. The case highlights the legal ramifications of entering into multiple marriages while still legally bound to a previous spouse. Low initially married his first wife in 1992 and together they have a daughter. Despite remaining legally married to his wife, Low secretly married his domestic helper, 50-year-old Komariah, on May 5, 2024, in Batam, Indonesia.

Crucially, Low did not obtain a divorce from his first wife before entering into this second marriage. Following the wedding ceremony in Batam, Low continued to reside with his first wife in Singapore, maintaining a deceptive situation. The motivation behind Komariah’s desire to marry Low appears to be linked to property ownership in Batam. Reports indicate she sought marriage as a means to facilitate the purchase of property in the Indonesian city.

She is currently facing charges related to bigamy, specifically for allegedly marrying Low while being fully aware of his existing marital status. Furthermore, Komariah is accused of violating Singaporean work permit regulations. As a domestic helper, she was required to obtain approval from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before marrying anyone, a procedure she allegedly failed to follow.

This adds another layer of legal complexity to the case, demonstrating the strict regulations governing the employment and personal lives of foreign domestic workers in Singapore. The authorities were alerted to the situation earlier this year, with the Ministry of Manpower submitting information to the police in January, triggering the investigation that led to the convictions. The potential penalties for bigamy in Singapore are significant.

Low Kok Peng faced a maximum sentence of seven years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000. The two-month sentence handed down reflects the court’s assessment of the severity of his offense. The case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences of bigamy and the importance of adhering to the laws governing marriage and marital status.

The prosecution of Komariah underscores the responsibility of individuals to understand and comply with immigration and employment regulations, particularly when it comes to marriage. This incident raises questions about the vulnerabilities of domestic helpers and the need for greater awareness of their rights and obligations. The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings demonstrate Singapore’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of the marriage institution.

The case also highlights the increasing scrutiny of cross-border marriages and the challenges in enforcing marital laws in a globalized world. The details of the case, as reported by Lianhe Zaobao, paint a picture of deliberate deception and a disregard for legal requirements, ultimately leading to the imprisonment of Low Kok Peng and ongoing legal proceedings against Komariah





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