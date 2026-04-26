Singaporean Man Jailed for Bigamy After Secret Second Marriage

A 61-year-old man in Singapore has been sentenced to two months in jail for marrying a second time while still legally married to his first wife. The case highlights the complexities of cross-border marriages and the vulnerability of domestic helpers.

A 61-year-old Singapore an man, Low Kok Peng, has been sentenced to two months in jail after being found guilty of bigamy. The case revolves around his decision to enter into a second marriage while still legally married to his first wife, a situation that unfolded over several years and culminated in a religious ceremony held in Batam , Indonesia.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) initially identified irregularities in the case, prompting a police investigation that led to Low’s arrest and subsequent conviction under the Women’s Charter. The prosecution successfully argued for a custodial sentence, emphasizing the need to deter others from engaging in similar deceptive behavior. Low had been married to his first wife since 1992, and the couple share a daughter. Their marriage remained legally valid throughout the period he pursued a relationship with another woman.

The illicit relationship began in 2016 when Low met Komariah, an Indonesian domestic helper employed in Singapore with a valid work permit. Over time, their connection deepened, and in 2024, they travelled to Batam and participated in a religious marriage ceremony. Crucially, Low was fully aware that his existing marriage had not been dissolved – there was no divorce decree or legal separation in place.

Following the ceremony, both individuals returned to Singapore, with Low continuing to reside with his first wife, who remained completely unaware of his second marital commitment. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim characterized Low’s actions as a deliberate and prolonged act of deception, highlighting that this was not a spontaneous decision but rather a calculated effort to evade scrutiny under Singaporean law.

The court acknowledged the potential for significant repercussions arising from such offenses, even in the absence of immediate demonstrable harm. The maximum penalty for bigamy under the Women’s Charter includes a jail term of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$10,000. The legal proceedings surrounding Komariah are ongoing. She has asserted that she was unaware of Low’s existing marital status at the time of the Batam ceremony, a claim that the prosecution strongly disputes.

Her case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference to determine the next steps. In addition to the potential implications related to the bigamy case, Komariah also faces a separate charge for violating the conditions of her work pass. Singaporean regulations require domestic helpers to obtain prior approval before marrying a Singaporean citizen or permanent resident. This case underscores several critical issues.

Firstly, it highlights the challenges of enforcing marital laws when ceremonies take place across international borders, demonstrating how cross-border actions can complicate legal oversight. Secondly, it brings to light the vulnerability of domestic helpers, who operate under strict employment-related regulations. When personal relationships intersect with legal matters, the inherent power imbalance can raise questions about consent, awareness, and compliance with the law. The complexities of such cases lie at the intersection of legal frameworks, personal relationships, and individual responsibility.

The fundamental principle remains that only one legal marriage is permitted at a time, and complete transparency is paramount. The case also touches upon broader societal issues, such as the rising cost of living, as evidenced by a separate report of a family relocating to Johor Bahru, Malaysia, due to a significant rent increase in Singapore.

Additionally, there is a case of a 'professional swindler' who defrauded others of over $100,000. These incidents collectively paint a picture of evolving challenges within Singaporean society





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