Singaporean Man Jailed Six Years for Impersonating Schoolmate to Exploit Boys in Diarrhoea Fetish Scheme

A Singaporean man was sentenced to over six years in prison for posing as a schoolmate to trick boys into providing videos of themselves experiencing diarrhoea for his sexual gratification. He manipulated victims through fake projects, induced them to consume substances, and recorded intimate videos. A psychiatric report noted a fetishistic disorder but confirmed he understood his wrongdoing.

A 36-year-old Singaporean man, Chew Jun Yang, Sean, was sentenced to six years and one month in jail on June 18 after pleading guilty to 11 charges.

The charges include cheating by personation, sexual communication for sexual gratification, causing hurt by an unwholesome drug, and deceiving a person into creating intimate recordings through false representation. From 2018 to 2023, Chew targeted at least 30 potential or actual victims, all schoolboys. He posed as a schoolmate conducting a survey for a project or experiment, often over WhatsApp, and gained their trust to extract personal information such as name, age, school, and photos.

At least 19 victims provided personal details and at least 10 sent photos. Chew's modus operandi involved asking victims to describe experiences with food poisoning or diarrhoea, sometimes requesting voice recordings or videos. He would induce them to consume substances like cooking oil or baking soda to produce diarrhoea, which he recorded under the pretext of a research project.

In one extended case, he sent six deliveries of unknown substances to a secondary school boy over several months, recording video calls where the boy was sometimes exposed. The boy later discovered the impersonation after meeting the real friend. Chew also manipulated victims into providing contacts of other boys, expanding his network.

Some were asked to drink prune juice and send photos, while others were subjected to sexual conversations disguised as learning about sexual acts, resulting in the acquisition of intimate videos. A psychiatric report from the Institute of Mental Health dated July 2025 indicated Chew suffers from a fetishistic disorder, specifically a sexual interest in hearing and seeing videos of prepubescent males aged 13 to 15 experiencing stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

However, the report stated his disorder had no contributory link to the offences and he was fully aware of the legal and moral wrongfulness of his actions. During sentencing, the court considered the breach of trust, the vulnerability of the young victims, and the lasting impact of the exploitative recordings. The case underscores the dangers of online impersonation and grooming, highlighting the need for vigilance among children and parents





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Impersonation Child Exploitation Sexual Grooming Online Safety Singapore Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Man Jailed for 30 Months After Attempting to Grab Auxiliary Police Officer's Gun in HospitalA 42-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to 30 months in jail after trying to grab an auxiliary police officer's revolver in Changi General Hospital. The incident occurred after the man, Goh, became agitated when hospital staff refused his request for a nail clipper. He attempted to reach the officer's gun, which contained five live rounds, but was unsuccessful. Goh stated he wanted to kill himself due to frustration over the denied request. The prosecution acknowledged his need for mental health support and did not seek caning. Penalties for unlawful firearm possession carry mandatory minimum sentences, but for attempted offences, courts have discretion.

Read more »

Two Killed as Taxi Flips Six Times in Hong Kong Highway Collision Caught on DashcamDashcam footage shows a taxi flipping over at least six times after being struck by a van on a wet Hong Kong highway, killing two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. The van driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Read more »

Singapore man charged over drink-driving crash that injured fiveA 29-year-old Singaporean man has been charged with multiple offences including drink-driving and dangerous driving causing hurt after his car collided with a bus in the early morning of March 6, 2024. The incident along Bukit Timah Road left a car burning and injured the bus driver, two schoolboys, and the man's three passengers. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Read more »

Singaporean Entrepreneur's Take on 'Boring vs. Functioning' Sparks Nationwide DebateA viral video from a Singaporean entrepreneur in San Francisco argues that locals mistakenly confuse a well-functioning city-state with a boring one, igniting a heated online discussion about the trade-offs of living abroad versus staying in Singapore.

Read more »