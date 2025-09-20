Singaporean Man Laments Wife's Lack of Financial Support Amid Unemployment and Marital Breakdown

A Singaporean man shares his experience of financial and emotional strain during unemployment, revealing his wife's failure to contribute financially and expressing disillusionment with his marriage and ideals of equality. The man's experience is a stark reminder of the complexities of modern relationships, especially the expectations of shared financial responsibility and the importance of communication in resolving marital challenges. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that the wife did not contribute financially to the family's needs, even after receiving maternity leave salary.

A 32-year-old Singapore an man shared his experiences on the r/sgdatingscene forum, detailing the breakdown of his marriage and the financial strain he has endured during a period of unemployment. He revealed that his wife, whom he had initially perceived as liberal and supportive of equality, failed to contribute financially to the household, despite receiving maternity leave salary. This left him shouldering the burden of living expenses and personal loans.

The man's post details how he took on approximately S$22,000 in loans from family and friends, and supplemented family income with part-time employment. He expressed disillusionment, stating his ideals about equality had been shattered. The man's situation was compounded by the emotional distress of discovering notes written by his wife, in which she admitted she no longer loved him and considered them incompatible. This revelation solidified his belief that the marriage was headed towards divorce. In the comments section of the forum, other Singaporean Redditors offered a range of advice and perspectives on the situation. Some advised the man to consider ending the marriage promptly, emphasizing the potential risks of delaying such a decision, while others were skeptical about the man's claims. There were also suggestions urging him to discuss his issues with his wife directly, and some recommended prioritizing the well-being of his child. Further discussions expressed concerns over the man's current focus. Other news reports mention a domestic worker in Singapore who alleges that her employer's son threatened to revoke her work pass if she refused to become his girlfriend. There are also reports covering the latest from Singapore. This includes new changes for those travelling to Malaysia, updates from ComfortDelGro and incidents with Agoda and dismissals. There are also reports about local volunteers and other general news. The man's experience highlights challenges in modern relationships, particularly regarding financial responsibilities and the discrepancy between ideals of equality and practical realities





