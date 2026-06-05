Singaporean Man Linked to Cambodia Scam Group to be Charged in Court

A 32-year-old Singaporean man, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, will be charged in court for his alleged involvement in an organised crime group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans. He was arrested in Malaysia and handed over to the Singapore police.

A 32-year-old Singaporean man, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, who is believed to be linked to an organised crime group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans, will be charged in court on Saturday.

He was arrested in Perlis, Malaysia, on March 10 and handed over to the Singapore police on the same day. Tan's arrest is part of a joint operation with the Cambodia National Police in Phnom Penh on September 9, 2025, which led to the identification of 34 suspects, including 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians. The group is believed to be responsible for at least 535 reported scam cases involving at least $53 million in losses.

The Singapore Police Force has extended its appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police for their unwavering support and will continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those who commit scams against victims in Singapore. The police have issued prohibition of disposal orders against the suspects and seized their assets linked to the organised crime group. Tan will be charged with working for a locally-linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

The investigation into the group is ongoing, and the police are working to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects





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