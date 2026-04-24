Singaporean Man Questions Girlfriend's Financial Expectations

A man in Singapore is seeking advice online after discovering his girlfriend expects him to fully fund their future life together, including a house and lifestyle, while keeping her own salary. Online commenters overwhelmingly advise him to reconsider the relationship.

A Singapore an man is seeking advice after discovering his Malaysia n girlfriend expects him to fully finance their future home and lifestyle while retaining her own earnings.

The 30-year-old shared his concerns on the r/asksg forum, detailing a year-long relationship with his 26-year-old girlfriend. Initially, he found her to be thoughtful and sweet, but he’s observed a growing financial imbalance as the relationship progressed. He’s accustomed to traditionally paying for dates and occasional gifts, but her expectations have escalated, now including lavish spending on ordinary occasions like International Women’s Day. The core of his concern lies in their future plans.

He revealed she anticipates him shouldering the entire financial burden of their life together, including the purchase of a house and maintaining their lifestyle, while she intends to save her own salary. This expectation is further complicated by her desire to settle down quickly to obtain permanent residency in Singapore. She also wants to live in a larger apartment to accommodate her siblings who plan to work in Singapore, adding to the financial strain.

He questions whether he is being used for her benefits or if these expectations are normal within the context of marriage. He also expressed frustration, noting a perceived hypocrisy regarding attitudes towards Singaporeans visiting Malaysia versus Malaysians working in Singapore. The post quickly gained traction, receiving significant upvotes and comments. The overwhelming consensus from commenters advised him to end the relationship, citing the unsustainable financial expectations as a major red flag.

Many emphasized that the issue wasn’t related to nationality, sharing positive experiences with Malaysian partners. Several commenters highlighted the unreasonable nature of expecting expensive gifts for occasions like International Women’s Day and the demand for a large house to accommodate her family as particularly alarming signs. The situation has sparked a broader discussion about financial compatibility and potential exploitation in relationships, with many urging him to prioritize his own financial well-being and seek a partner with more equitable expectations





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