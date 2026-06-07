Singaporean man scolded by parents for buying overseas apartment with cash after 10 years of sacrifice

A Singaporean who paid off an overseas home in full without a mortgage faced a backlash from his parents, who called him stupid for not buying in Singapore or taking a loan. He shares his story of frugality and financial caution, sparking debate on generational differences and the meaning of stability.

In a story that has sparked widespread discussion online, a Singaporean man recently shared his experience of purchasing an overseas apartment entirely in cash after nearly a decade of disciplined saving.

Posting anonymously on a Facebook group, the man revealed that he had relocated abroad for work and decided to buy a property worth under S$200,000 without taking out a mortgage or any long-term debt. He described the achievement as monumental, having sacrificed holidays and luxuries while his peers enjoyed travel and splurges.

However, instead of praise, he received a harsh reprimand from his parents, who called him stupid for not buying a resale flat in Singapore, taking a loan, or investing the money elsewhere. The man explained that his priority was financial stability and avoiding the stress of long-term debt, especially given the precarious nature of his job. He noted that his cautious approach was influenced by stories of families who lost everything during the 2008 financial crisis.

I keep this to myself as my Singaporean community is naysayers and I don't really have anyone to share with, he wrote, highlighting the isolation he felt even among his peers. The revelation prompted a flurry of reactions on social media, with many netizens rallying in support of his decision. One commenter urged him not to dwell on his parents' remarks, stating that it is his money and his choice.

Another highlighted generational differences, suggesting that older Singaporeans often prioritize property ownership and investment returns, while younger individuals seek peace of mind and flexibility. Several people praised his courage to pursue a different path and live abroad, with one noting that many Singaporeans are pessimistic about the country's future and would migrate if given the chance.

A particularly insightful comment suggested that his parents' anger might stem from fear of him settling permanently overseas, as the independence of children can make some parents feel insecure, especially in smaller families. The man's story has resonated with many who have faced similar pressures from family to conform to traditional expectations regarding finances and property. It also raises broader questions about the financial advice parents give and the emotional weight of debt versus security.

In an era where mortgages and loans are the norm, his choice to remain debt-free stands as a counterpoint, emphasizing that stability can be achieved without borrowing. His narrative underscores a growing divide between generations: one that views property as an investment and status symbol, and another that sees it primarily as a sanctuary.

His parents likely believed that taking a loan would allow him to leverage his money more effectively, perhaps through investment or buying a more expensive home that would appreciate. Yet for him, the psychic cost of debt outweighed any potential financial gain. He now lives overseas, owns his home outright, and does not worry about monthly payments, interest rates, or the risk of foreclosure if he loses his job. This peace of mind, as he suggests, is priceless.

While his parents may never fully approve, the online community's support has validated his unconventional approach. One netizen summed it up: Everyone lives their lives differently; there is no one right blueprint for doing so. You achieved the stability you want by doing this, and now you have no fear of retrenchment or the financial state of the world since you always have a place to return to.

The story continues to circulate as a reminder that financial success is subjective and that sometimes the best decision is the one that aligns with your values, not your family's. In a broader context, his tale reflects the anxieties of a generation shaped by global economic uncertainties and a desire for autonomy. For many young Singaporeans, the traditional path of buying a Housing Development Board flat with a mortgage may not suit their lifestyles or risk tolerance.

As the man's experience shows, owning a home free and clear, even abroad, can be a profound accomplishment worthy of recognition, not reprimand





IndependentSG / 🏆 9. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Man Linked to Cambodia Scam Group to be Charged in CourtA 32-year-old Singaporean man, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, will be charged in court for his alleged involvement in an organised crime group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans. He was arrested in Malaysia and handed over to the Singapore police.

Read more »

Singaporean Woman's Savings Query Highlights Social Media's Distorted Financial BenchmarksA 29-year-old Singaporean with less than S$30,000 in savings questions her financial progress on Reddit, sparking a discussion about social media's unrealistic portrayal of success milestones like S$100,000 by 30 or early retirement. Many locals respond that her situation is normal, emphasizing the need for personalized financial goals over online comparisons.

Read more »

Growing Pressure on Singaporean Workers Amid Job Market UncertaintyThe news text discusses the growing pressure on Singaporean workers in the job market, with analysts suggesting that fresh graduates may need to taper their salary expectations. It also highlights comments from a recruiter who stated that Singapore workers are not as hungry as foreign workers, leading to companies hiring talent from other countries instead.

Read more »

Singaporean Economist Donald Low Questions AI Benefits, Warns of Hidden Costs and RisksDonald Low, a Singaporean economist and academic, expresses growing skepticism about artificial intelligence, arguing that discussions overemphasize economic upside while neglecting environmental costs, learning impairment, collective action problems, and inequality.

Read more »