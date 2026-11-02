Singaporean Ng Jing Kai sentenced to 5 years 9 months for killing backpack thief in Perth

Ng Jing Kai, 29, was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Western Australia for manslaughter after knocking Mark John Burnes off an e-bike and fatally striking him with a car. His sentence was backdated to May 24, 2024, and he will be eligible for parole after three years and nine months.

Ng Jing Kai, a 29-year-old Singapore an man, was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Nov 2, 2026, for killing a backpack thief in Perth.

He had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August after prosecutors agreed to accept the lesser charge. The sentence was backdated to May 24, 2024, when he was first arrested. He has been in custody in Australia since then. He will be eligible for parole after three years and nine months.

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Ng was on a holiday in Perth with his family and friends, arriving on May 20, 2024. He had planned to propose to his girlfriend during the eight-day trip. He was a former mathematics tutor. The group rented a grey Kia Carnival, which they used during their holiday.

Bag Stolen From Kia Carnival Boot

On May 23, 2024, the group drove to East Victoria Park for dinner and parked the car nearby. A backpack was left in the boot, containing a passport, iPad, cash, and an AirTag tracker. Mark John Burnes saw the family leave the backpack and decided to break into the car to steal it. He called his partner to tell her of his intentions.

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After smashing the back window, he left with the backpack and returned to the room he shared with his partner. They discovered the AirTag, which she tried to dispose of by throwing it into the tray of a vehicle parked outside. When Ng and his group returned to the car, they found it had been broken into and reported it to police. Later that evening, Ng's girlfriend's brother activated the AirTag to track it and noticed its location moving.

He contacted police and was advised to call back once the location had stabilised. The next day, May 24, 2024, the group reported the theft and replaced their damaged car with the rental company. At about 8am, they activated the AirTag again and saw it near a construction site. They called police with the location.

Sometime after 12.30pm, the group decided to drive past the location where the AirTag was. About an hour later, Ng's girlfriend's brother called police again. While the group was at the construction site looking for the AirTag, Burnes rode past on an e-bike carrying what appeared to be the stolen backpack. Ng's girlfriend's brother and his father saw Burnes cycle past and got into the car.

Car Chase Ends With Collision

The older man told Ng to follow Burnes so they would not lose sight of him. Ng pursued Burnes for about 10 minutes around the streets of Carlisle, a suburb in Perth, while his girlfriend's brother remained on the phone with police, updating them on their location. The incident happened at around 1.45pm. As Burnes left the road onto a grass verge, someone from the back of the car told Ng to give the bike a tap, the court heard.

Ng hit the rear wheel of Burnes' e-bike, causing him to fall. He made a U-turn to face Burnes and had to reverse a little to avoid an obstacle. Burnes yelled threats at the group, and Ng was scared he might attack. He thought Burnes was coming towards the car and he wanted to reverse away from him.

Ng stepped down hard on the accelerator, thinking the car transmission was in reverse, but it was in drive. The car moved forward and struck Burnes, who fell to the ground and went under the car. Ng then drove off the verge and onto the street, while Burnes was trapped under the front driver's wheel.

The prosecution said it should have been evident to Ng that Burnes was trapped under the car, but Ng argued he did not know that was the case. The judge accepted there was a risk Burnes might have been under the car, but was not persuaded that the risk was obvious to Ng. Ng reversed the car and Burnes was released from underneath it. Ng then waited by the side of the road for police to arrive.

Burnes was declared dead in hospital at 2.42pm after sustaining multiple injuries. Ng was arrested at the scene. He admitted to police that night that he had pursued Burnes and hit him so he would fall off his bike. Ng said it was a very light tap to cause him to fall to buy time for police to arrive, after which Burnes shouted aggressively at him.

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Judge Condemns Vigilantism And Poor Decision Making

The judge said he accepted that Ng thought Burnes posed an imminent threat to the car and its occupants, and that the decision was a split second decision made under pressure. However, he said if Burnes posed a threat to those in the car, it was because Ng was using a car to chase and confront him. Justice Palmer also noted that Burnes was in a vulnerable position, as he was on an e-bike while Ng was in a car.

The judge said: Using the car to pursue and confront Mr Burnes involved very poor decision-making. The chase itself could easily have resulted in a serious accident. Trying to manoeuvre a large vehicle in close proximity to someone on an e-bike during a tense confrontation is also very dangerous.

He added: The decision to pursue and confront Mr Burnes, particularly the decision to knock him off his bike, involved an element of taking the law into your own hands and a degree of vigilantism. But the judge acknowledged that Ng might not have been aware that Burnes was pinned under his car. He added that Ng's records indicated that he was a person of prior good character, and that he had no criminal history in Western Australia or Singapore.

The judge also noted that Burnes was in a vulnerable position, as he was on an e-bike while Ng was in a car. Your counsel suggested that you have not appreciated what you were doing because you were addled. While I accept that you may have panicked at the time, I am not satisfied that you were so addled to not appreciate the obvious risk associated with driving towards Mr Burnes.

In mitigation, the judge considered Ng's guilty plea, lack of prior criminal history, and genuine remorse. Justice Palmer accepted that Ng's actions were out of character and that he had excellent prospects of rehabilitation. The judge also considered the influence of Ng's prospective father-in-law, who had directed him to pursue Burnes, although he stressed that Ng was ultimately responsible for controlling the vehicle.

Manslaughter Charge Replaces Initial Murder Charge

Initially, on June 21, 2024, Ng was charged with murder in a lower court before the charge was later reduced to manslaughter. The sentencing also included a victim impact statement from Burnes' father. Peter Baclay Burnes said the loss of his son Mark had a huge impact on Mark's entire family, including his three children. He said that two of the children, one of whom has a disability, do not have any living parent.

He added that Mark's brother was also impacted by the death and had to move overseas.