Singaporean mother contemplates quitting full-time job to spend more time with twins, receives advice from fellow parents

A 35-year-old mother in Singapore shares her dilemma of balancing work and motherhood, considering quitting her full-time job to spend more time with her twins. She receives advice from fellow parents on the r/singaporejobs forum, with many suggesting she choose the part-time arrangement to protect her mental well-being and spend more time with her children.

SINGAPORE: Caught between the demands of work and motherhood, a 35-year-old mother in Singapore shared that she has been thinking about quitting her full-time job to spend more time with her twins.

In a post published on the r/singaporejobs forum, the mother explained that she has been feeling increasingly exhausted and emotionally overwhelmed by the demands of her current job. Because of this, she has been considering accepting a part-time role that would only require her to work three days a week, even though it would mean taking a massive 70% pay cut.

At the same time, she revealed that another company had also offered her a different opportunity with a 10% salary increase. However, she said that accepting the higher-paying role would likely mean spending even less time with her kids and having little room left for herself outside of work. Feeling torn between financial stability and family life, the mother turned to other parents online for advice.

‘To chiong or to take a step back? Keen to hear from fellow parents on your thoughts and what would you do in my shoes,’ she wrote. Many commenters encouraged the mother to choose the part-time arrangement, saying that spending more time with her children and protecting her mental well-being were more important than earning a bigger paycheck.

One individual said, ‘I think parents spending more time with their kids is very important; having less stress can also be better for your own mental health and for your kid. ’ Another wrote, ‘Assuming these roles are in the same field and were offered to you, go for the part-time role—but negotiate a 40% pay cut. 70% is way too high. Prove your worth and value. Mental health >Wealth.

’ A third user added, ‘When you are on your deathbed, do you think you will say, ‘I wished I took that higher-paying job’ or, ‘I wished I spent more time with my children? ’ However, not everyone felt that taking such a massive pay cut immediately was the best move. A few commenters pointed out that losing 70% of her income could place unnecessary financial stress on the family, especially with children to raise.

They suggested that she continue exploring other opportunities that might offer better work-life balance without such a steep sacrifice. One wrote, ‘Try the new full-time role first and see if it better matches your work-life balance. If cannot, then take the part-time job. Don’t worry too much first; take it a step at a time.

’ In other news, one Singaporean woman says she is now questioning whether it might be time to end her relationship after her boyfriend refused to promise her a ring within the next four to five years. Sharing her situation on the r/sgdatingscene forum, she said that when she first got together with her boyfriend three years ago, they were very much ‘in sync.

’ First-term MP under fire after saying Singaporeans aren’t having babies because they have ‘tasted a good and rich life at a young age’Singapore to trial fully automated immigration clearance for car drivers and passengers at Tuas Car drivers may soon clear immigration without speaking to an officer as Singapore pushes for faster and more automated border crossings





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Work-Life Balance Motherhood Part-Time Job Full-Time Job Pay Cut Mental Health Wealth Relationship Advice Ring Immigration Clearance Border Crossings

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