Singaporean Motorcyclist Killed in Lorry Accident on North-South Expressway

A 20-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died on Sunday (May 31) morning after being struck by a lorry on the emergency lane of Malaysia's North-South Expressway.

A 20-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died on Sunday (May 31) morning after he was struck by a lorry while on the emergency lane of Malaysia's North-South Expressway .

The incident occurred at about 5am at the 82.4km mark of the North-South Expressway near Batu Pahat. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Shahrulanuar, the Singaporean rider, Lutfi Adib Yusof, encountered a breakdown and had stopped on the emergency lane of the expressway. He was suddenly hit by a lorry from the same direction which was believed to have lost control before the accident occurred.

Lutfi suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead on the way to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing. Lutfi Adib Yusof, a 20-year-old Singaporean, was riding to Port Dickson when the accident happened. The police chief, Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani, said in a media statement that the incident occurred at about 5am at the 82.4km mark of the North-South Expressway near Batu Pahat.

The lorry is believed to have lost control before hitting Lutfi, who was stopped on the emergency lane due to a breakdown. Lutfi's death is a tragic reminder of the dangers of driving on Malaysia's roads, where accidents and fatalities are all too common. The police are urging motorists to exercise caution and follow all traffic rules to avoid such incidents in the future





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Singaporean Motorcyclist Lorry Accident North-South Expressway Batu Pahat Police Investigation

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