Singaporean man arrested at Ipoh airport with 19kg of cannabis worth RM1.5 million

A 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at Ipoh airport after police found about 19kg of dried cannabis flowers worth RM1.5 million in his luggage, which he allegedly planned to deliver to London via Singapore.

A 29-year-old Singaporean man has been arrested at Ipoh airport after police found about RM1.5 million, or S$474,140, worth of suspected cannabis in his luggage.

The unemployed man was arrested at about 6.20am on Sunday, Nov 8 at Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, The Star reported. Perak police chief Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the man was scheduled to fly from Ipoh to Singapore before continuing to London when police found 36 transparent plastic packets containing about 19kg of dried cannabis flowers in his suitcase. The seized drugs could have supplied about 47,900 drug users, said Mohd Alwi at a press conference on Nov 10.

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Suspect Transporting Cannabis To London

Alwi said auxiliary policemen searched the man's check-in baggage before he was apprehended. From the investigation, the individual was on his way to deliver contraband to London via transit in Singapore, Alwi said. The suspect arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 7 before staying at a hotel in Kajang, according to reports. Police believe he collected the luggage containing the drugs there before taking an e-hailing ride to Ipoh.

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Preliminary investigations found that he had responded to a job offer online, promising lucrative pay in exchange for transporting luggage to London, with a transit in Singapore, according to Malay Mail. He was allegedly told that the luggage contained counterfeit branded goods and was offered more than RM12,500 for the delivery. Alwi said the man got the job from a website which promises lucrative pay.

Mohd Alwi added that the suspected drug trafficking syndicate behind the operation was believed to have targeted less busy airports to traffic drugs by concealing them in passengers' luggage to avoid detection. The suspect was handed over to the Perak narcotics criminal investigation department for further investigations. Preliminary urine screening tested negative for drugs and police found no previous criminal record.

Death Penalty For Convicted Drug Trafficker

He has been remanded for seven days from Nov 8 to assist with investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The case is under investigation. If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life imprisonment and up to 12 strokes of the cane.