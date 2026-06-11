Singaporean Netizen's Post on Shoes Outside Flats Sparks Debate on Overcrowding

A Singaporean netizen, Mr Prabu, posted a photo of several rows of shoes outside the doors of flats, connecting it to the issue of overcrowding in Singapore. However, netizens who commented on his post disagreed, saying they did not see the same problem as he did. Some netizens even found his post to be alarmist and suggested blaming the developer for building narrow walkways instead of the number of shoes.

A Singapore an netizen, Mr Prabu, posted a photo of several rows of shoes outside the doors of flats, connecting it to the issue of overcrowding in Singapore .

However, netizens who commented on his post disagreed, saying they did not see the same problem as he did. Some netizens even found his post to be alarmist and suggested blaming the developer for building narrow walkways instead of the number of shoes.

When Mr Prabu posted the same photo on his own account, he received similar responses, with some netizens pointing out that one person can own up to at least 5 pairs of shoes and that having many pairs doesn't necessarily mean many occupants. Another netizen mentioned that Singaporeans don't speak up about overcrowding because they are 'damn scared' of the government.

A leadership consultant, Crystal Lim-Lange, from Vogue Singapore's Wellness Day, said that Singaporeans don't speak up because they are 'damn scared' of the government. A Reddit user also mentioned that friends migrated out of Singapore because it is too hot all year round and they want to experience the full 4 seasons





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Singaporean Netizen Shoes Outside Flats Overcrowding Debate Alarmist Blaming The Developer Narrow Walkways Number Of Shoes Experience The Full 4 Seasons

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