Singaporean Quits Job, Backpacks Solo Through 11 Countries in a Year

A young Singaporean, Jennifer Hong, embarked on a year-long solo backpacking trip across Asia after quitting her job, visiting 11 countries and documenting her experiences. Driven by burnout, stress, and a desire for change, she embraced slow, overland travel, sharing her journey via social media and inspiring others.

For many, the length of an overseas trip is often constrained by the limitations of annual leave. However, for Jennifer Hong, a 27-year-old Singapore an, this wasn't a concern. She embarked on a remarkable journey that saw her backpacking solo across Asia for an entire year, visiting 11 countries and documenting her adventures through social media. This remarkable feat was born from a desire for change and a need to step away from the pressures of her former life.

In December 2024, Jennifer made the bold decision to quit her job as a secretary at the health ministry, where she also held a second role at one of its statutory boards. This allowed her to fully dedicate herself to her travel plans, beginning with an overland journey from Singapore to Kazakhstan. Initially, many of her friends found the concept of slow, overland travel, which involves traversing long distances and exploring less-traveled areas, somewhat perplexing. But as they followed her vlogs and witnessed her detailed documentation of each experience, their understanding grew. Jennifer's decision was prompted by a combination of factors, including burnout, stress, family issues, and job instability. Feeling the weight of these pressures, she recognized the need for a change of scenery. \Her overland adventure commenced on December 27, 2024, and concluded with her return to Singapore in February of the following year, just in time for Chinese New Year. Despite the initial plan of a five-month journey, Jennifer's exploration extended to a full year, encompassing a total of eleven countries. Currently, she has paused her travels to provide care for her grandmother, who had a serious fall. However, this break is not the end of Jennifer's travel aspirations. She plans to continue her full-time exploration of the world in the future. Jennifer's family has always been supportive of her independent spirit and solo travels. Her mother, already accustomed to Jennifer's adventurous nature, even downloaded Instagram to follow her daughter's journey. Jennifer's solo backpacking trip was a first, though she had previously traveled alone, including a 13-day trip to Mongolia in January 2024. This extended trip was different, so she set a five-month goal for her overland trip. 'I've always enjoyed solo travel. I find real joy in it because I get to have unrushed mornings, plan my own itinerary, and meet nice people overseas,' she mentioned. Before setting off, she researched extensively to map out her route, using ChatGPT to plan a point A-to-point B overland journey. The AI chatbot was instrumental in helping her determine the countries she could traverse and even suggested Kazakhstan as the ending point, allowing her to enjoy the journey without rushing. The initial itinerary encompassed seven countries, but she found herself extending her journey. \Although she initially planned to visit seven countries, Jennifer reached Kazakhstan after only 114 days. However, her adventurous spirit and the encouragement of fellow travelers led her to extend her trip further. She added Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Georgia to her itinerary, driven by a desire to see more and gain clarity on her life. She stated that there was 'still so much to see'. She was hesitant to extend her trip to Europe. She realized the cost factor. She stayed in each country for varying periods, spending between two weeks and a month in most places. Armenia and Georgia were exceptions, with stays of five days and three months, respectively. Although she found it difficult to pick a favorite destination, she mentioned having the most memories in Georgia. Jennifer's trip demonstrates her resilience, adaptability, and love for exploration. She made a conscious decision to choose a path that aligned with her values and offered her the freedom she desired. The overland trip provided her with a unique perspective on life, personal growth, and self-discovery. She used a quote as a guiding principle in her journey: 'If you get on the wrong train, get off at the first stop. The longer you stay, the more expensive it gets.' This quote reminded her of the importance of making wise decisions and evaluating the costs and benefits of her choices. Jennifer's story serves as an inspiration to those seeking adventure and a break from routine





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