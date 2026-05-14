Singaporean Sentenced to Jail for Pouring Bleach Outside Neighbours' Flat

A long-standing dispute over bicycle parking between two neighbours led one of them to pour bleach outside the other's flat. Ng Seoh Hui, a 62-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 14 weeks and 19 days' jail for the incident.

A long-standing dispute over bicycle parking between two neighbours led one of them to pour bleach outside the other's flat. Ng Seoh Hui, a 62-year-old Singapore an, was sentenced to 14 weeks and 19 days' jail for the incident.

The dispute dated back to 2022 and involved Ng and her neighbour, who lived directly opposite each other. Ng was found guilty of eight charges, including three counts of committing rash conduct with a harmful substance and another count of using insulting words towards public servants





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Singapore Crime Neighbours Bicycle Parking Bleach Rash Conduct Insulting Words Towards Public Servants

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