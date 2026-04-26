Singaporean Shares Emotional Struggles After Layoff, Sparks Online Discussion on Job Search Challenges

A Singaporean Reddit user opens up about the emotional impact of being laid off, describing feelings of worthlessness and the difficulty of securing new employment. Their post sparks a wave of responses from others facing similar struggles, offering advice on coping strategies and job search techniques. Meanwhile, separate stories highlight marital financial strains and workforce readiness concerns in Malaysia.

In Singapore’s competitive job market, layoffs have become more common, but the emotional toll on those affected remains profound. A local Reddit user recently shared their struggles after being laid off, describing a persistent sense of worthlessness that lingers despite their efforts to stay productive.

The individual, who has been unemployed for several months, expressed frustration over repeated job rejections, stating, 'An inner voice keeps telling me that the problem is me. That I’m never getting a job because I’m not good enough.

' They noted that seeing peers secure new roles has intensified their feelings of inadequacy, though their partner suggested their niche skill set might be a contributing factor. To maintain structure, they have been applying for jobs more strategically, exercising, and meeting with friends and professional contacts.

However, negative thoughts often resurface, particularly at night, prompting them to seek advice from fellow job seekers online. Their post resonated with many, including a user who shared a similar experience after a company-wide layoff in November. This individual, supporting two young children and a mortgage, described the financial strain and emotional distress of unemployment, especially after their spouse left their job to care for their second child.

Despite a severance package, the uncertainty of finding a new job has taken a toll. Another user advised treating the job search like a part-time job and prioritizing self-care, emphasizing that the difficulty in securing employment is not a personal failing. Volunteering was also suggested as a way to rebuild confidence and network, with one user crediting it for helping them find work through new connections.

Meanwhile, a separate social media post revealed a different kind of marital strain, where a woman confessed her husband of 20 years has never contributed financially to their household, instead spending his income on pets. The anonymous post on the NUSWhispers Facebook page highlighted the emotional and financial challenges of a one-income marriage, despite her initial belief in building a life together.

Elsewhere, concerns about workforce readiness in Malaysia have surfaced as rapid AI adoption outpaces skill development, leading to job insecurity and public anxiety. Additionally, a bubble tea chain decided against filing a police report after a customer allegedly tampered with a loyalty stamp, opting for a less confrontational resolution





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