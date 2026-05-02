Singaporean Shares Job Hunting Journey and Valuable Lessons Learned

A recent graduate in Singapore details their five-month job search, offering advice on staying focused, managing anxiety, and avoiding complacency in a competitive market. The post emphasizes the importance of selective applications, tracking progress, and maintaining a natural approach during interviews.

Landing a job after a prolonged search is a deeply satisfying experience, as one Singapore an recently shared online. Posting on the r/NUS subreddit on Tuesday, March 28th, the individual detailed their journey, highlighting the challenges and valuable lessons learned during their job hunt.

The initial optimism stemming from a referral quickly faded when the company unexpectedly ceased communication, triggering a period of intense anxiety. This experience spanned five months, filled with the disheartening routine of constantly checking emails for responses that never arrived, or receiving interview invitations followed by radio silence. The job seeker began their search in December 2025, anticipating a smoother process due to the referral.

However, the abrupt end to that opportunity served as a harsh reality check, forcing a reassessment of their approach. Several key strategies proved instrumental in ultimately securing a job offer. A focused application strategy, prioritizing roles aligned with their strengths and interests, proved more effective than mass applications. Maintaining a detailed Excel spreadsheet to track each application was crucial for managing the mental burden and recognizing when to move on from unresponsive companies.

This systematic approach allowed for a clearer understanding of the application status and prevented wasted time and emotional energy. Perhaps the most significant lesson learned was the importance of avoiding complacency. Reaching advanced stages of the interview process, such as Round 3 or Round 4, did not guarantee an offer. The candidate experienced situations where interviews progressed to these late stages only to result in no further communication.

This underscored the need to continue actively searching and applying for positions until a formal offer was secured. The individual emphasized that a positive interview experience should not be mistaken for a guaranteed outcome. The interview approach adopted was one of authenticity and clarity. Thoroughly understanding the job description and thoughtfully connecting past experiences, such as internships and academic projects, to the role's requirements were prioritized.

The advice given was to avoid excessive preparation, as over-rehearsed responses could diminish confidence and hinder natural communication. Reliance on scripted answers or AI-generated content was discouraged, as interviews were likened to presentations where memorized lines could lead to anxiety and performance issues. Instead, the candidate advocated for a more conversational approach, emphasizing the importance of having at least one well-considered question to ask the interviewer.

The post concluded with encouragement for fellow job seekers, acknowledging the emotional toll of the process but emphasizing that persistence and a single 'yes' can dramatically change the outcome. The individual offered to answer questions from others navigating similar challenges, fostering a sense of community and support. This story resonates with many recent graduates and job seekers facing a competitive employment landscape





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