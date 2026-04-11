Singaporean Solo Backpacks Through 11 Countries in a Year After Quitting Job

A young Singaporean woman embarks on a year-long solo backpacking trip across Asia after leaving her job, exploring 11 countries and sharing her experiences on social media.

For many, the length of an overseas trip is limited by how much annual leave they have. However, Jennifer Hong, a 27-year-old from Singapore , defied this convention. She didn't return to Singapore for an entire year, immersing herself in the cultures of Asia and documenting her adventures on social media.

In December 2024, Jennifer announced her plan to embark on an overland trip, a journey characterized by traversing long distances and exploring less-traveled regions, starting from Singapore and culminating in Kazakhstan. Her friends, initially puzzled by the concept of slow, overland travel, quickly understood her vision as they followed her vlogs and witnessed her detailed documentation of each destination. Jennifer, who had balanced her secretarial role at the health ministry with additional duties at a statutory board, decided to quit her job that same month, fully committing herself to travel. What was initially conceived as a five-month expedition eventually extended into a year-long odyssey, encompassing a total of eleven countries.\Jennifer's decision to leave her full-time employment was driven by a convergence of factors, including burnout, stress, family concerns, and job instability. She recognized the need for a change of environment and embarked on her overland adventure on December 27, 2024, returning to Singapore in February of the current year, just in time for the Chinese New Year celebrations. She is currently taking a temporary break from traveling to provide care for her grandmother, who had a serious fall. Despite this pause, Jennifer envisions a future filled with continued world exploration. Her mother, already familiar with her independent spirit, was not surprised by her daughter's travel plans, having even downloaded Instagram to stay connected with her journey. This solo backpacking trip, while her first, was preceded by solo travels since the age of 17, including a 13-day trip to Mongolia in January 2024. Jennifer finds immense satisfaction in solo travel, valuing the freedom of unrushed mornings, personalized itineraries, and the opportunity to meet new people. \Prior to her overland journey, Jennifer researched extensively, rejecting the idea of simply flying to one country and remaining there for an extended period. With the assistance of ChatGPT, she planned a point A-to-point B overland route. The AI chatbot not only helped her identify potential countries to traverse but also suggested Kazakhstan as the final destination, allowing for a more leisurely pace within her initial five-month timeframe. Her initial itinerary encompassed seven countries, but she reached her destination in just 114 days. Fueled by a desire to continue exploring and the encouragement of fellow travelers, Jennifer expanded her trip to include additional countries. Upon reaching Kazakhstan, she realized there was still much to see and that returning home immediately wouldn't provide the clarity she sought. Although she considered extending the journey to Europe, she hesitated, viewing it as a new and unfamiliar territory. Instead, she chose Georgia as her final destination, exploring it thoroughly before returning to Singapore. She shared a poignant quote about the risk of pushing limits, using it to reflect on her decisions. Jennifer's time in each country varied, with stays ranging from two weeks to a month, except for Armenia and Georgia, where she spent five days and three months, respectively. Although she found it difficult to choose a favorite destination, she cherished the memories made in Georgia, where Singaporeans can enjoy a one-year visa-free stay





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