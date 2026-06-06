Singaporean student seeks advice after mother's contradictory demands

A university student in Singapore has turned to Reddit for advice after finding himself trapped in a situation where his mother refuses to contribute to his university expenses or allow him to take out a bank loan, while also forbidding him from taking on part-time jobs in the F&B industry.

A university student in Singapore has turned to Reddit for advice after finding himself trapped in a situation where his mother refuses to contribute to his university expenses or allow him to take out a bank loan , while also forbidding him from taking on part-time jobs in the F&B industry.

The student's mother had previously insisted that he start working immediately after graduating from polytechnic, but it was later revealed that she wanted him to provide her with a monthly allowance of S$250. The student had continued to transfer the money to his mother's account until he went to university, where he received no support from her either emotionally or financially.

He now wants to work part-time as a barista but his mother has warned him against it, claiming he would end up scalding himself with hot water. The student suspects that her objections are linked to 'saving face' as she appears willing to let him work in retail instead. The post has attracted responses from other Singaporeans, many of whom feel the student's mother is being unfair.

Some have suggested that she is being selfish and that the student should be allowed to work in any job he wants, while others have advised him to have a talk with his mother and set boundaries. In related news, a foreign worker has sparked concern online after sharing details of a cooking job in Singapore that would require him to work up to 14 hours a day for a monthly salary of just S$2,000.

A fresh graduate has also faced backlash for calling a S$4,000 monthly salary offer a possible 'lowball' on Reddit, with some commenters criticizing him for being entitled and expecting too much. A foreigner has also shared her experience of living in Singapore, describing it as a paradise for expats but exhausting for locals





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