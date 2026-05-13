Singaporean Tamil woman speaks out about being a minority and finding home

A recent Instagram post from a Singaporean Tamil woman highlighted her personal experiences of being a minority in Singapore. She shared the challenges of growing up as an ethnic minority, including being picked out for the color of her skin, experiencing racist jokes, and facing higher expectations. Moving to Canada for a new start, she realized that even there, she would have to constantly prove her authenticity as a minority.

A Singaporean Tamil woman shared her personal experiences of being a minority in a recent Instagram post. She mentioned being a victim of racial jokes and facing higher expectations and certain beauty standards, even as a kid.

She also highlighted the challenges of fitting in, particularly as a ``token brown friend'' in predominantly Chinese friend groups. After moving to Canada, she realized that she would have to constantly explain herself as a minority, as people assumed she had moved there to escape, which was ironic considering Singapore's strong passport. Connecting with other diasporic Indians helped her find community and understanding.

Despite being a minority, she believes that belonging can be found across cultures and between people who share lived experiences





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Asian Minority Minority Rights Passport Culture Belonging Connection Accepted Racial Jokes Stereotypes Expectations

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