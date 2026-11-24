Liew Shuik Chin, 59, died on Nov 15 during an Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal after falling ill above 5,000m. His sister Trissie paid tribute to the quiet, caring man who loved the outdoors.

A Singaporean man died on Nov 15 after falling ill upon reaching Everest Base Camp in Nepal, at an altitude of more than 5,000m. Liew Shuik Chin, 59, also known as Jason, began feeling unwell after arriving at the base camp with his trekking group, according to a Facebook post shared on Nov 21 by The Adventure Village.

The Adventure Village is a community group for travel and hiking enthusiasts. The post said fellow trekkers immediately accompanied Liew towards a lower altitude to seek medical assistance. He collapsed along the way and died despite attempts to resuscitate him, the post said. A Nepalese online news publication, Tourism Times, also reported the death.

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Tributes Paid to Liew Shuik Chin

Paying tribute to him, the group wrote: Jason's passing is a great loss to his family, friends and the hiking community. We will remember him as a wonderful gentleman who shared our passion for the mountains and the spirit of adventure that brought us together, the group added. The group also extended its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

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Speaking to The Straits Times, Liew's youngest sister, who wished to be known only as Trissie, described him as a quiet, kind and homely man. The third of four siblings, Liew is also survived by his parents, who are in their 80s, according to Trissie. The 40-year-old actress said her older brother was her comfort person at family gatherings, where the two would often sit together and bond over their shared love for the outdoors.

I am actually very at peace that he has chosen Everest to be the last place he would be in, she said. It's just a bit sad that we won't be able to do more treks together. She also remembered him as a caring person who showed his affection through subtle gestures rather than imposing his views on others. I would say he's a very caring man, but he doesn't force his way.

Sister Recalls Caring Brother

He shows his care in the most subtle way, but you feel it, she said. Trissie recalled a trek they took together in 2025 to Manang in Nepal, on the Annapurna mountain range, a route Liew had done before, for about 10 days. He didn't want me to be alone, so he came along and gave me the freedom to plan everything, she said. So I would say he's a very caring man, but he doesn't force his way.

She also remembered a lighter moment. I like to do jump shots. He was watching me do it until he suddenly said he wants to do it too, she recalled fondly. It made me feel cute.

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Liew's passion for mountaineering began about 20 years ago, and he had since gained considerable trekking experience, including climbs at Mount Kinabalu and Annapurna, according to his older brother, reported Shin Min Daily News. The older brother said Liew wanted to challenge himself by trekking to Everest Base Camp and travelled to Nepal on Nov 6 with more than a dozen fellow climbers for the expedition.

Liew Prepared for Everest Expedition

To maintain his fitness, Liew trained regularly, climbing stairs and hiking Bukit Timah Hill at least once a week, his older brother said. Trissie said her brother had been planning the expedition since 2025, having previously completed the Annapurna Circuit Trek in 2024. Everest was something on his bucket list. I guess he picked his place, she said.

The renowned Annapurna Circuit trekking route takes about two to three weeks to complete, and takes trekkers up as high as 5,416m at the Thorong La Pass. In addition to trekking and working as a civil engineer, Liew was an active volunteer with a charity in Singapore, and had done volunteer work in Vietnam as well, said Trissie. According to the Nepal Tourism Board, the Everest Base Camp is one of the most visited regions in the Himalayas.

The two-week trek starts and finishes at Lukla, an airstrip to the south of the region also known as the Gateway to Everest. Most trekkers fly to Lukla to begin the trek. The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Nepal Tourism Board and travel agency Adventures Unlimited for more information.