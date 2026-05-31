Singaporean Tourist Dies While Hiking to Bhutan's Tiger's Nest Monastery

A Singaporean woman succumbed to sudden illness during a trek to the iconic Tiger's Nest Monastery in Bhutan. The incident involved prompt rescue efforts, emergency medical response, and ongoing investigations. The tragedy highlights the importance of stringent safety measures and health precautions for high‑altitude trekking.

A Singaporean woman tragically lost her life in Bhutan on Saturday May 30 after experiencing sudden illness while hiking to the renowned Tiger's Nest Monastery.

The monastery, perched 3,120 metres above sea level, is one of Bhutan's most celebrated pilgrimage sites and a magnet for adventurous tourists. The victim was part of a 16‑person expedition organised by Chan Brothers, which commenced on May 26 under the company's Smart Saver programme. While descending from the monastery, the woman informed her guide that she was feeling unwell. Immediate first‑aid measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation, were carried out on site as emergency services were summoned.

Chan Brothers confirmed that the tour company had activated its emergency protocol, dispatched medical assistance, and kept the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy apprised of the situation. The company stated that it was coordinating closely with the victim's travel companion and family, offering full support, and that investigations were underway. In the meantime, authorities in Bhutan have requested a post‑mortem examination as part of the standard investigative procedure.

The tour group was slated to finish the trek by the end of the week, but the incident caused an immediate halt to further activities. Chan Brothers has said it will cooperate fully with local officials and provide all necessary documentation. Current information is limited pending the outcome of medical investigations, and the company respectfully asked for privacy for the family during this difficult period.

The case underscores the importance of rigorous pre‑travel health checks for trekkers, especially for those venturing into remote and high‑altitude locations such as the Tiger's Nest. Many tour operators have upgraded their safety protocols in recent years, but this tragic event serves as a stark reminder that rapid medical response and proper preparation remain critical for ensuring trekkers' safety in challenging environments.

Bureau reports: The incident took place at a site that attracts thousands of visitors each year and is managed in partnership with local guiding authorities. The victim's last known itinerary included visits to other sacred sites in Bhutan, but the descent from the monastery was the final leg. The Singapore embassy remains on standby to assist citizens and liaise with Bhutanese authorities. The travel agency is awaiting the results of the post‑mortem and will release further information when available.

For travellers, authorities recommend that they keep health records, obtain adequate travel insurance covering high‑altitude activities, and remain in close contact with their tour operators. The Singapore tourism ministry is reviewing guidelines to better advise its citizens on the risks associated with trekking in extreme terrains. Summary: A Singaporean tourist died in Bhutan after collapsing on a hike to Tiger's Nest Monastery.

The incident involved immediate rescue attempts, ongoing investigations, and coordination between local Bhutanese authorities, the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Chan Brothers tour operators. The event highlights the need for strict safety protocols and health precautions for high‑altitude trekkers





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