Lim Wei Yung's Osaka stay ends in fire. Airbnb refunds trip, embassy assists. Details on the investigation and his midnight shopping spree at DonDonDonki.

Lim Wei Yung experienced a harrowing turn in his Japanese vacation when his hotel room in Osaka was destroyed by an unexplained fire. The Singaporean tourist was forced to evacuate his accommodation in the middle of the night, leaving behind nearly all of his personal belongings and travel essentials. Despite the chaotic circumstances, he managed to retain his passport, mobile phone, and wallet, which allowed him to continue his journey to Hokkaido for the remainder of his trip.

Incident Triggers Midnight Shopping Trip

While enjoying dinner in Osaka, Mr Lim received a message from his hotel notifying him that a fire had broken out in his room and had since been extinguished. Upon returning to the property, he encountered a scene dominated by fire trucks, which he described as the moment the severity of the situation truly set in. The blaze had caused significant damage to the walls, flooring, ceiling, and furniture within the accommodation. Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene, providing assistance during the emergency.

Also read Singaporean Tourist Loses All Belongings in Osaka Hotel Fire

Hotel Manager Aggression Sparks Controversy

Despite the helpful efforts of emergency responders, Mr Lim reported that the hotel manager exhibited extremely aggressive behavior towards him. The manager allegedly asked Mr Lim why he had burned down the room, a question that caused distress during the investigation. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but all of his possessions in the room were destroyed, with the sole exception of some Pokémon cards. His Sony A7RVI camera and the batteries that were in the room were confiscated by firefighters for further investigative analysis.

Essentials Purchased at DonDonDonki

With his room uninhabitable and personal items gone, Mr Lim was compelled to visit DonDonDonki at midnight to purchase essential supplies. He documented this unexpected errand in an Instagram post published on Nov 27, sharing photos and videos of the incident. In the caption, he remarked that the event was not the holiday he had been expecting, highlighting the stark contrast between his plans and the reality of his situation.

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Airbnb Refund and Embassy Support Provided

In a follow-up Instagram post dated Nov 28, Mr Lim stated that the Singapore Embassy in Osaka and the accommodation platform Airbnb provided significant support during the ordeal. Airbnb processed a full refund for his trip, alleviating some financial burden. He also noted that a fire damage certificate, which he had requested for insurance or administrative purposes, was in progress and expected to be released the following day.

Clarification on Fire Safety and Scouting Quote

Addressing online speculation and comments that appeared to blame him for the fire, Mr Lim emphasized his strict adherence to safety protocols. He stated that friends who had traveled with him know he is always particular about switching off all lights and plugs before leaving the room. He added that the source of the fire is still under official investigation and quoted Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement, by saying a scout smiles and whistles under all circumstances, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.