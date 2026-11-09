Three Singaporeans Hurt in Hualien Head-On Crash; Driver Suspected of Fatigue

Three Singaporean cruise passengers were injured when a car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck their taxi in Hualien, Taiwan, on Nov 7. Police ruled out alcohol and drugs; fatigue is suspected.

Three Singaporean tourists were injured in Taiwan on Nov 7 after the taxi they were in was struck head-on by a car that crossed into their lane, according to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

The accident happened at around 2pm in Hualien, on Taiwan's east coast, about 160km south of Taipei. It occurred along a bend near the 7km mark of County Road 193. The car veered across the double yellow lines in the centre of the road and into opposing traffic, colliding head-on with the taxi carrying the three Singaporeans.

Also read Iran executes three men over armed unrest during January protests

Car Carrying Air Force Family Involved

ETtoday reported that the car was driven by an air force serviceman surnamed Zhuang, who was travelling with his wife and child to Yilan, in north-east Taiwan, about 50km south of Taipei. Seven people were injured in total. The family of three, the three Singaporeans and the taxi driver were all taken to hospital. They suffered abrasions and contusions, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Advertisement

The force of the collision caused Zhuang's car to overturn and inflicted heavy damage on both vehicles, ETtoday said. The windshield of the car was shattered. Zhuang's wife, who was holding their sleeping child in the front passenger seat, was ejected from the vehicle after the windshield shattered on impact. Preliminary police investigations confirmed that neither driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A saliva test administered to Zhuang returned negative for narcotics, ruling out both drink-driving and drug use, ETtoday said. Local police are still investigating the exact cause of the accident. According to Liberty Times, another Taiwanese news outlet, authorities suspect that Zhuang may have dozed off at the wheel due to fatigue. Liberty Times also reported that the three Singaporeans were passengers on the cruise ship Celebrity Millennium, which had docked at Hualien Port at 7am that day.

Singaporean Tourists Receive Hospital Care

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information. All seven injured parties, including the taxi driver and Zhuang's family, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Medical reports indicate that while the injuries required hospitalisation, none were life-threatening. The Singaporean tourists received care for injuries sustained during the head-on impact.

The Celebrity Millennium remains a key point of interest as investigators track the movements of the tourists before and after they exited the vessel.