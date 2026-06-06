Singaporean Woman Appointed High Sheriff in Wales, Blending Cultures in Ceremonial Role

Shereen Aziz Williams, a Singaporean living in Wales for over two decades, has been appointed High Sheriff of Gwent, becoming the first Singaporean and first Muslim to hold the post. She balances ceremonial duties with community advocacy, often wearing a kebaya to honor her roots.

Shereen Aziz Williams never imagined building a life far from Singapore, let alone in a country she barely knew. Yet, two decades later, she has not only made Wales her home but also excelled in a prestigious civic role while proudly showcasing her Singaporean roots.

Appointed as the High Sheriff of Gwent in southeast Wales in April 2026, she is the first Singaporean and the first Muslim to hold this position in the region. At 44, the mother of three blends her cultural identity with her duties, often appearing at official events in a kebaya, a traditional Malay garment, as a tribute to her birthplace. Her story is one of unexpected turns, deep community commitment, and the seamless integration of two worlds.

Williams' journey to Wales began during her university years. As an accountancy undergraduate at Singapore Management University, she planned a conventional path: a corporate job, homeownership, and family. Her life took a dramatic turn after an exchange program in Denmark, when she visited a cousin in Swansea and met Owein Williams, a family friend who would become her husband. Their connection was immediate and profound.

Within a week, both recognized this was not casual dating. She was especially moved by his devotion to his mother and his three-year-old daughter from his first marriage. Just eleven months after meeting, they married in Singapore and moved to Wales, a place she knew little about, driven by the need to keep his family together.

"It wouldn't be fair on her or my husband to be apart," she reflects, highlighting the selfless decision that shaped her destiny. Settling in Wales, Williams quickly immersed herself in community work. She joined NGOs and local groups focused on social cohesion and support for domestic violence victims, actively fostering integration from the outset. Her dedication earned her the High Sheriff appointment, an unpaid ceremonial role with 55 holders across England and Wales each year.

While the position no longer entails historical powers like tax collection, it includes hosting royalty and, crucially, the authority to convene public service agencies to address community challenges. Williams describes this power as a tool for change: if she identifies a problem, she can summon police and public services to forge solutions. This blend of ceremony and practical influence allows her to inject a distinct Singaporean pragmatism into her work.

Her identity remains vivid; she switches effortlessly between English and Malay during interviews, laments the limited opportunities to speak her mother tongue in Wales, and upholds a tiger-parent mentality-urging her children to take all exams seriously, regardless of their scale. Her narrative underscores how a young Singaporean's unplanned detour evolved into a life of impactful service, bridging cultures and demonstrating that home is where one chooses to build it, traditions in tow





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Singaporean High Sheriff Wales Gwent Community Service Cultural Identity Kebaya Muslim NGO Immigration

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