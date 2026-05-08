Singaporean Woman Jailed for Illegally Possessing Ammunition and Attempting to Build 3D-Printed Gun

A 23-year-old woman in Singapore was sentenced to four months in jail and fined S$1,000 for illegally possessing a 5.56mm bullet and attempting to construct a 3D-printed firearm without a licence. The case highlights the risks of unlicensed possession of explosives and the potential dangers of homemade firearms.

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman, Jermaine Lim, was sentenced to four months in jail and fined S$1,000 (US$789) on Friday for illegally possessing a 5.56mm bullet used in machine guns and attempting to build a 3D-printed firearm.

Lim had purchased the ammunition for S$20 from a fellow military enthusiast, Javier Tan, whom she met through church. She kept the bullet at her home without a licence, violating Singapore's Arms and Explosives Act. Lim pleaded guilty to one count of possessing an explosive without a licence, while a separate charge of attempting to manufacture a 3D-printed gun without a licence was considered during her sentencing.

Investigations revealed that Tan had acquired the bullet from a schoolmate while studying at Republic Polytechnic between 2021 and 2022. He initially kept it as part of his personal collection before selling it to Lim in 2022. Both individuals lacked the necessary licences to possess the ammunition, which is classified as an explosive.

Tan was previously convicted in January 2025 for abetting Lim in the illegal possession of the bullet and was sentenced to three months in jail and a S$1,000 fine. Further scrutiny of Lim's activities uncovered that she had downloaded 3D-printing blueprints and purchased filaments to construct a firearm. She assembled a firing mechanism, including a working trigger and spring that could produce a sound, though the model remained incomplete and non-functional.

A forensic report confirmed that the assembled parts did not constitute a working firearm due to missing components such as a firing pin and structural weaknesses. Lim had posted an image of the assembled gun on her Instagram story, which led to Tan informing her about the ammunition. She was arrested on December 17, 2024, during a drug raid conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau. Authorities recovered the bullet, a 3D printer, and related items from her residence.

The prosecution argued for a four-to-five-month jail term and a S$1,000 fine, emphasizing the potential harm of the 5.56mm bullet, which is compatible with assault rifles and machine guns capable of causing serious injury or death. Under Singaporean law, possessing an explosive without a licence carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a S$5,000 fine





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Illegal Possession Ammunition 3D-Printed Gun Arms And Explosives Act

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean performance artist Amanda Heng presents 'A Pause' at 61st Venice BiennaleHeld every two years, this edition of the biennale will run from May 9 to Nov 22.

Read more »

Indonesian Domestic Worker Jailed for Abetting Bigamy in SingaporeA 50-year-old Indonesian woman received a two-month jail sentence for marrying a Singaporean man who was already married, aiming to obtain a housing loan.

Read more »

Malaysian National Pleads Guilty to Hired Arson Attack on Singaporean Family HomeA 32-year-old Malaysian man has admitted to setting fire to an HDB unit in Singapore after being hired for S$2,500, endangering a family of seven in a premeditated attack.

Read more »

Burglar jailed for role in US$250m crypto theft ring allegedly led by Singaporean Malone LamMarlon Ferro also arranged to buy and send luxury handbags for Malone Lam’s girlfriend after the latter was detained by authorities.

Read more »