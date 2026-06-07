Singaporean woman laments lack of effort in modern dating

A Singaporean woman sparked online debate after sharing her frustration that many men do the bare minimum on dates, leaving all planning and conversation to her. The Reddit post garnered diverse opinions, with some agreeing about low effort and others pointing out both genders can be guilty.

A Singapore an woman has sparked a lively discussion online after sharing that men have become a little too comfortable doing the bare minimum when it comes to dating.

Posting on the r/SingaporeRaw forum, she said that many of the men she has gone on dates with appear more than happy to leave all the planning and decision-making to her. From choosing where to meet and what to eat to planning activities and keeping the conversation alive, she often finds herself doing all the heavy lifting while her date simply tags along for the ride. I don't mind paying for myself on dates, she continued.

In fact, I usually do. But what bothers me is when the guy doesn't even make the slightest effort to plan anything. Like I'm expected to just decide everything. Where to go, what to eat, what to do...

While he just shows up. She recounted meeting guys whose idea of dating is literally just come my house and watch Netflix, and then the conversation starts with dry replies, memes, or Wyd at random hours. One guy straight up told her relationships shouldn't require effort and should just flow naturally. Another said if she liked him, she should stop thinking so much and go with the vibe.

After repeatedly running into similar situations, she decided to ask a question she felt was completely reasonable: What exactly are you bringing to the relationship? The response, she said, wasn't great. Some got offended by the question. She noted that this wasn't a one-off experience and that she met such people from dating apps and even through mutual friends.

For context, she mentioned she is doing quite well for herself with a stable career, decent income, able to afford her own lifestyle, and take care of her own stuff. Curious whether others were experiencing the same thing, she asked fellow Reddit users if this had become the norm in Singapore's dating scene. She asked if more guys are just not willing to put in effort anymore or if she is somehow attracting the wrong crowd.

She also wondered if she should just focus on herself and stop expecting much from dating for now. She added that she doesn't want to become cynical because she still believes there are plenty of good guys out there, but sometimes dating feels less like finding a partner and more like she is carrying the whole interaction alone while the guy just follows along.

In the comments, one user said she and her female friends have had many conversations about the state of dating in Singapore and found that many women share similar frustrations. She said that even if men put in effort initially, the second date or late-night texts start heading somewhere completely different, or they receive an I miss you message after the third day of talking without meeting. Others, however, argued that this issue is not limited to either gender.

One individual explained that the modern dating culture, particularly in the age of dating apps, has encouraged many people to put in less effort because there is always the possibility of finding someone new with a few swipes. Another commented that a lot of girls these days also give zero effort and don't take initiative in Singapore.

A third added that guys do put in a lot of effort and try a lot, especially in their early years of dating, but they now know how to identify girls that are not worth the effort, and advised the original poster to make herself into someone worth the effort. The discussion highlights a broader concern about shifting expectations and responsibilities in modern dating, where both men and women may feel that the other party is not contributing equally.

While some view it as a gender-specific issue, others see it as a byproduct of dating app culture that commodifies relationships and reduces commitment. The sentiment that dating should require effort and mutual investment resonates with many, but the definition of effort varies. For some, it means planning elaborate dates; for others, it means being present and communicative. As Singapore's dating scene evolves with digital platforms, the balance between effort and ease remains a contentious topic.

The woman's post serves as a catalyst for a much-needed conversation about what each person brings to a relationship and how to navigate the complexities of modern romance in a city-state where time and resources are precious





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