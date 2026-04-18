Singaporean Woman's Dating Dilemma: The "Up To You" Date Planning Frustration Sparks Debate

A Singaporean woman's complaint about men asking her out but then expecting her to plan the date has ignited a discussion online, with some men defending the practice and others offering alternative dating strategies. The article also touches on workplace anxiety amidst company layoffs.

A Singapore an woman has voiced her frustration with a prevalent dating trend where men, upon asking her out, immediately place the onus on her to decide the date's location or activity. This recurring pattern, she shared on an online forum , has become a significant annoyance in her dating experiences this year.

She clarified that her expectations are modest; she doesn't seek elaborate or expensive outings but would be content with something as simple as meeting for coffee.

Her friends have suggested she take the initiative in planning, a notion she finds reasonable yet questions why a single idea cannot be offered by the man.

She posed the question to the Singaporean online community, inquiring if men still commonly plan dates or if this passive approach has become the norm.

Responses from the forum largely saw users criticizing the woman for complaining about what they considered a minor issue.

One male commenter explained that for many men, the focus is on spending time with the woman, rather than the specific venue or activity. He suggested that the 'up to you' approach stems from a learned caution, as they often feel judged based on the chosen setting. He further articulated that in the male dating experience, effort is often overshadowed by perceived outcomes, and that dating can be challenging, with a sentiment that women might not fully understand this dynamic.

Another user echoed this, stating that men do try to plan but are met with unspoken expectations or criticism, leading to frustration when their efforts aren't met with appreciation.

A 29-year-old female user saw no issue, suggesting the woman could offer a few suggestions if asked for her input.

Another man shared that he stopped planning dates altogether after previous negative experiences where his chosen venues were disliked or led to ghosting.

A different commenter offered a practical suggestion: a rotating date-planning system between partners, with examples like beach outings, stargazing, or rooftop bars, to ensure mutual satisfaction and manage expectations.

Separately, another Singaporean has expressed significant anxiety and burnout following recent layoffs at their multinational company, with news of further staff reductions and performance improvement plans looming. The individual described a demotivated workforce, with some employees resorting to office politics or disengagement in response to the instability





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